How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

Want steady monthly income from a $14,000 TFSA? Here’s a simple, diversified plan to build dependable, growing cash flow without risking capital.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Split $14,000 across banks, utilities/pipelines, REITs, and high-interest cash to balance yield, growth, and monthly payouts.
  • Use monthly-paying REITs and a high-interest ETF to smooth cash flow while reinvesting other dividends for compounding.
  • Reinvest early, rebalance annually, and keep TFSA contributions to grow income and protect withdrawals tax-free.

Building consistent monthly income from a $14,000 Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) takes a mix of strategy and patience. The goal isn’t just to earn dividends but build a foundation that pays you regularly while preserving your capital. The key is diversification: spreading that $14,000 across reliable, dividend-paying Canadian stocks and real estate investment trusts (REIT) that pay at different times of the month, so your cash flow feels steady. You won’t generate a full-time income from that amount yet, but you can build a rhythm of monthly deposits that grow year after year as dividends are reinvested.

Anchors away

Start by anchoring your TFSA with a few high-quality dividend stocks, the kind that have paid shareholders for decades. Think of stocks like Royal Bank (TSX: RY) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) for stability and yield in the 3% to 5% range. These are the backbone of many Canadian income portfolios because they provide predictable payouts and have strong histories of dividend growth. You might put around $4,000 to $5,000 here, split evenly between two bank stocks. This gives you exposure to different business mixes while capturing solid yields that grow over time.

Next, add a dependable utility or pipeline stock to provide defensive, inflation-resistant income. Fortis (TSX: FTS) and Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) are classic examples. Both have long records of annual dividend increases, stable cash flow, and business models tied to essential services. These tend to hold up even when markets wobble. Allocating around $3,000 to $4,000 here will give your portfolio steady income with less volatility. Their yields, typically between 5% and 6%, also complement your bank holdings nicely.

Go monthly

For true monthly cash flow, include a couple of REITs or income-focused funds. These are what will make your income feel regular rather than quarterly. Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) and Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) are good options. Both pay monthly, have diversified income sources, and yields in the 6% to 7% range. Putting $3,000 to $4,000 here would balance your portfolio with a higher-yield component that pays on a monthly schedule. This mix means that even if stock dividends arrive quarterly, your REIT income can fill in the gaps, creating a smoother cash stream.

The last small portion of your TFSA of about $1,000 to $2,000 can go into a cash or short-term exchange traded funds (ETF) like Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:PSA) or CI High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:CSAV). These hold insured deposits and pay interest monthly, often in the 5% range. This gives you flexibility to reinvest dividends or take advantage of buying opportunities without locking your money away. It also acts as a stabilizer, something you can tap if you need liquidity without selling your core dividend stocks.

Bottom line

Altogether, this structure can produce roughly 5% to 6% annual income initially. That may sound small, but the real magic happens when you reinvest those dividends. Each reinvested payout buys more shares, which pay more dividends; it’s a compounding loop that accelerates over time. If you keep contributing the annual TFSA limit and reinvest everything, your income potential grows exponentially. Over 10–15 years, that modest start could easily evolve into hundreds of dollars per month in passive income.

The beauty of this approach is that it doesn’t depend on timing the market. Even with the TSX at record highs, these dividend names are built to hold through every cycle. These are not speculative trades, but consistent payers that let you sleep at night while your money works for you.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Fortis, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

