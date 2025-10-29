Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Stock Could Be the Hidden Gem of the Decade

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Hidden Gem of the Decade

Here’s why this high-quality Canadian growth stock is one of the best investments that investors can buy now and hold for years.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
A celebrity is photographed on a red carpet.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) is a vertically integrated apparel “hidden gem” — a high‑quality Canadian growth stock riding rapid U.S. expansion and broad e‑commerce reach (ships to 180+ countries).
  • After ≈280% growth over five years (~31% CAGR), Aritzia’s sales and normalized EPS grew at 22.8% and 18% CAGRs respectively, and analysts forecast ~17.7% revenue CAGR and ~33% EPS CAGR over the next two years as it scales boutiques (68 in Canada, 66 in the U.S.).
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Aritzia

Investing for the long haul is all about finding the right mix of high-quality Canadian stocks. For most investors, that means balancing reliable dividend stocks with higher-potential growth stocks.

Owning a mix of both is essential to keep your portfolio diversified and reduce short-term risk from market volatility. It also gives you exposure to a wider range of opportunities, increasing your chances of discovering hidden gems.

Ideally, over time, your entire portfolio grows in value, allowing you to compound your income and accelerate your returns.

However, even if most of your stocks perform well, it’s often just one or two hidden gems that end up driving the majority of your portfolio’s gains.

So, if you’re looking for growth stocks with the potential to consistently expand at above-average rates for years to come, here’s one of the best to consider today.

One of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy and hold for years

When most investors think of Canadian growth stocks, they often picture companies in tech or small-cap energy stocks. However, over the last five years, one of the most impressive Canadian growth stocks has actually been in the retail sector, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ).

Aritzia is a vertically integrated fashion company that has seen its popularity explode over the last decade and has now become one of the most well-known apparel brands in the country.

However, despite its growing popularity with consumers and strong long-term record of growth, many investors still underestimate just how powerful its business model is and how much growth potential it continues to have.

That’s what makes Aritzia a hidden gem. Although it’s been one of the most impressive growth stocks over the last few years, it’s still underappreciated. Furthermore, it could have even more potential in the coming years as it rapidly expands across the United States.

How fast is Aritzia growing?

Although Aritzia stock has gained more than 280% over the last five years, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 31%, its the growth in its operations that’s even more impressive and shows the stock still has plenty of growth potential going forward.

For example, over its last five full fiscal years, Aritzia’s sales have increased at a CAGR of 22.8%, while its normalized earnings per share (EPS) have increased at a CAGR of 18%.

Furthermore, over the next two years, as Aritzia continues to open the majority of its new boutiques south of the border and scale its costs, analysts estimate that Aritzia’s revenue will grow at a CAGR of 17.7%, while its normalized EPS are expected to see a huge jump, with estimates calling for a CAGR of 33% over the next two years.

And that’s just the beginning. Since Aritzia started out expanding across Canada, it still has more boutiques north of the border, despite a population roughly nine times the size in the U.S., giving it a massive runway for growth.

As of the end of August, Aritzia had 68 boutiques in Canada and 66 in the United States. Plus, in addition to its retail locations, much of Aritzia’s growth comes from online shopping, where the company now ships to customers in over 180 countries around the world.

So, if you’re looking for a top Canadian growth stock to buy now and hold for years, Aritzia’s long-term potential makes it one of the top picks on the TSX.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

box of children's toys
Investing

The Canadian Stock I’d Buy Right Now for My Kid’s RESP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a simple RESP that grows tax‑free? Use consistent contributions and a low‑cost Canadian ETF like VCN to…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could 10X Your $20,000

| Jitendra Parashar

From strong financials to future growth plans, here are two top TSX stocks with real 10X potential.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA: 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Poised for Strong Growth

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian bank stocks that can strengthen your TFSA with long-term growth and dividend income.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $1,000

| Kay Ng

These two proven Canadian stocks are trading at discounts, providing a lower-risk opportunity to invest $1,000 right now.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Investing

Analysts Have Rated These Canadian Stocks as a Strong Buy: Here’s What I Think

| Daniel Da Costa

These five Canadian stocks are all analyst favourites and some of the best investments to consider adding to your buy…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Dividend Stocks

This Real Estate Stock Could Secure Your Passive Income Dreams

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors should consider holding this REIT to benefit from a growing dividend yield and long-term capital gains.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into Income That Just Keeps Coming

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks maintain a sustainable payout ratio and have a resilient earnings base to consistently pay dividends.

Read more »

towels hotel
Investing

4 Under-the-Radar Canadian Stocks With Incredible Growth Potential

| Daniel Da Costa

Despite these four Canadian stocks being lesser-known businesses, they each have tremendous growth potential over the long haul.

Read more »