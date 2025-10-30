Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn Your TFSA Into a $500/Monthly Dividend Machine

Turn Your TFSA Into a $500/Monthly Dividend Machine

Turning a TFSA into a $500/month dividend machine is realistic with disciplined contributions, dividend reinvestment, and reliable income picks like Granite REIT.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

First off, turning a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a $500-per-month dividend machine is absolutely possible. Yet it doesn’t happen overnight. It’s built through a mix of smart stock selection, consistent contributions, and the magic of compounding over time. The idea is to focus on reliable, dividend-paying Canadian companies and real estate investment trusts (REIT) – those that offer both steady income and growth. So let’s get into how to get started, and one sure-fire dividend stock to get you started.

Starting out

Start by setting a clear target. To earn $500 a month, or $6,000 a year, at an average dividend yield of about 5%, you’d need around $120,000 invested. That number might sound big, but it’s completely realistic with a disciplined plan. If you’re starting smaller, you can build toward that goal by reinvesting dividends and adding the annual TFSA contribution limit. Over time, each contribution increases your capital, and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends accelerates growth far faster than you might expect.

The backbone of your TFSA should be blue-chip dividend growers. These are dividend stocks that have raised payouts for years, built on stable cash flow. The Canadian banks are perfect for this. Banks might not be flashy, but they form the foundation of most long-term income portfolios because they pay consistently and raise dividends over time.

Next, layer in defensive utilities and pipelines. These dividend stocks rarely cut dividends and often increase them every year, even during recessions. Plus, these also add sector diversification, helping your TFSA hold up during market corrections. From there, include a few REITs and income-oriented stocks. These monthly payers fill in the gaps between quarterly dividends, helping you achieve that consistent paycheque feel. If you want to accelerate the process, consider sprinkling in a dividend ETF. They offer broad diversification across sectors, automatic rebalancing, and a healthy yield. Perfect if you prefer simplicity or want to reinvest dividends without managing multiple individual stocks.

GRT.UN

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is one of those rare Canadian stocks that combines stability, income, and growth in a way that makes it ideal for building long-term monthly dividend income. Granite REIT focuses on industrial and logistics real estate, a segment that’s become one of the most resilient and profitable areas of commercial property. It holds 114 tenants across Canada, the United States, and Europe, with a tenant base that includes some of the most recognizable names in global manufacturing and e-commerce. Over time, Granite has expanded into warehouses and distribution centres that benefit directly from the rise of e-commerce and global trade.

What makes Granite especially appealing for income investors is its strong financial health. The REIT maintains a conservative payout ratio of 62%. Earnings have continued to trend in the right direction. In its most recent quarterly results, Granite reported net operating income of $123 million, up from $117 million, supported by higher rental rates, low vacancies, and new development completions. The REIT’s occupancy rate sits above 96%, reflecting strong tenant retention and demand for its logistics properties. The current yield is around 4.4%, with a long-term record of distribution growth that has outpaced inflation.

From a valuation standpoint, Granite trades at a valuable 12.5 times earnings, which is fair given its growth rate and stability. It’s not the highest-yielding REIT on the market, but its strength lies in safety and consistency, not speculation. Many higher-yield REITs have to take on riskier tenants or borrow more aggressively to support their payouts, but Granite doesn’t. Instead, it delivers moderate, dependable income that grows slowly but surely year after year.

Bottom line

Ultimately, Granite REIT is a classic example of what a long-term income stock should be: predictable, conservatively managed, and built around assets that generate durable demand. In fact, here’s how much to invest for $500 each month in dividend income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$77.591,765$3.40$6,001Monthly$136,905

All tallied, Granite REIT gives investors a dependable monthly payout, strong protection against inflation, and steady appreciation potential as industrial real estate continues to grow in value. For anyone building a portfolio designed to pay you every month, Granite REIT fits the bill perfectly.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly-Paying Dividend ETFs Canadian Retirees Can Buy for Steady Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Both of these ETFs offer steady and reliable dividend income, making them two of the best investments retirees can buy…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can still catch up on retirement – start today, automate savings, and use a smart mix of growth and…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

How Investors Can Turn $10,000 Into Income That Just Keeps Coming

| Kay Ng

Turn $10,000 into income today by investing across these three solid Canadian dividend-growth stocks.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I Like Better Than Fortis for the High Dividend Yield

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are three top Canadian stocks that offer similar reliability, but a much higher dividend than the 3.5% yield you'll…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

Kickstart Your Retirement Plan at Age 40 With $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting retirement savings at 40 with $10,000 isn’t too late – disciplined contributions, tax‑efficient accounts, and compounding can still build…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

These Are My 5 Favourite Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

Now might be the time to add some dividend income to your portfolio. Here are five of my favourite Canadian…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Canadian Stocks That Offer 5% Dividend Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

These two blue-chip stocks have reliable operations and pay attractive dividends, making them some of the best investments Canadians can…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

Down 22% From All-Time Highs: Is This 3.5% Dividend Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy’s stock sits below its prior highs, yet steady loan growth, conservative credit controls, and rising dividends suggest it could…

Read more »