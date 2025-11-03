Member Login
Home » Investing » 8.1% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying and Holding This TSX Stock for Decades

8.1% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying and Holding This TSX Stock for Decades

This TSX stocks offers a high yield of 8.1%, one of the highest among Canadian blue-chip stocks, and has a sustainable payout ratio.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian dividend stocks with high yields can help build a steady stream of passive income for decades.
  • The TSX has several fundamentally strong companies that have a long history of reliable dividend payments and are offering high yields.
  • It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.416 per share, which translates to a high yield of 8.1%, one of the highest among Canadian blue-chip stocks.

Investing in reliable Canadian dividend stocks with attractive yields is an effective way to build a steady stream of passive income. These stocks offer regular cash flow and reduce the time required to recoup your initial investment. Moreover, by reinvesting those dividends, investors can compound their returns over time by accumulating more shares, thereby boosting their income and total returns.

Notably, the TSX has several fundamentally strong companies offering reliable dividend payments and high yields. Against this backdrop, here is a top Canadian stock offering an 8.1% dividend yield that I’m buying and holding for decades.

The 8.1% yield dividend stock

While several Canadian companies pay reliable dividends, Telus (TSX:T) is a compelling investment due to its high yield and resilient payouts. It has been paying and increasing its dividend for years. The communication giant introduced its multi-year dividend growth program in 2011 and has since then repeatedly increased its distributions multiple times.

Notably, since 2004, Telus has returned over $28 billion to investors, including more than $23 billion through dividends and an additional $5.2 billion via share buybacks.

Telus recently extended its dividend growth program for a fifth time, outlining a target of 3% to 8% annual dividend growth through 2028. T stock offers a quarterly dividend of $0.416 per share, which translates to a high yield of 8.1%, one of the highest among Canadian blue-chip stocks.

Telus to pay and increase its dividend

Telus is well-positioned to keep paying and increasing its dividend in the coming year. Naturally, Telus’s high yield sparks concerns about sustainability. However, Telus appears well-positioned to maintain its payouts. The company has been focused on reducing its leverage, moderating capital expenditures, and driving profitable growth. These factors will support its ability to continue rewarding shareholders.

The telecom company maintains a sustainable payout ratio, typically between 60% and 75% of free cash flow, which leaves enough flexibility to reinvest in the business while rewarding shareholders. This covers its payouts and provides capital to focus on growth opportunities.

The company’s diverse and expanding portfolio of services augurs well for future growth. While heightened competition is impacting Telus’s margins, its bundled services are resonating well with consumers and are driving subscriber growth and improving customer retention. Moreover, the expansion of TELUS PureFibre connectivity across Canadian households and businesses is supporting its growth. Telus has consistently maintained a low postpaid churn rate of below 1%, reflecting its ability to offer superior networks and services.

Telus has been transforming itself into a diversified digital services company. TELUS Health has emerged as a key driver of growth and profitability, driven by expanding sales channels, product enhancements, and effective cost management. Further, the company’s AI-driven smart home energy management and affordable security and entertainment services are further strengthening its market position and creating new revenue streams.

In addition, Telus’s focus on reducing debt, shedding non-core assets, and improving operational efficiency positions it well to deliver steady earnings to support its payouts. Moreover, with much of its heavy network investment now behind it, management projects capital expenditures to taper off, setting the stage for a meaningful rise in free cash flow, which will support its payouts.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Steady Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid financial performance and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks are well-positioned to deliver steady returns, regardless…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three beginner‑friendly Canadian stocks offer stability, growth, and compounding for long‑term investors.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian REITs That Could Double Your Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CT REIT and RioCan offer dependable monthly REIT income: Canadian Tire‑backed stability versus RioCan’s urban, mixed‑use growth.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

From $1,000 to $10,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Your Money

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

XGRO is a low‑cost, set‑and‑forget ETF that lets Canadians turn small savings into long‑term wealth through global diversification and compounding.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How it’s Possible to Turn a $7,000 TFSA Into $70,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Start now: with disciplined contributions, reinvested returns, and a long‑term compounder like Brookfield, $7,000 in a TFSA can realistically grow…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

These Overlooked Stocks Could Be Your Family’s Ticket to Generational Wealth

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Canadian National Railway (CNR) and EQB stock appear overlooked, and why you may buy them for long-term wealth…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Fall for Timbercreek Financial’s Dividend: Buy This Monthly High-Yield ETF Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

HDIV’s diversified, covered‑call approach delivers high monthly income more sustainably than Timbercreek’s concentrated, loan‑dependent yield.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Where Could Hydro One Be in 5 Years?

| Sneha Nahata

Hydro One is one of Canada’s top utility stocks, offering investors a balance of growth, income, and long-term stability.

Read more »