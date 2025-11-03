Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks Aren’t Done Rallying: Here’s 1 With Big Dividends and Upside

Bank Stocks Aren’t Done Rallying: Here’s 1 With Big Dividends and Upside

CIBC could be one of the best bank bargains as earnings stabilize, rates ease, and dividend support meets upside potential.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian banks are stabilizing: lower rates, stronger earnings, and diversified businesses support renewed growth.
  • CIBC yields about 3.3% with a 46% payout ratio, implying the dividend is sustainable and has room to grow.
  • Easing rates should boost loan demand and margins, giving CIBC potential share‑price upside and a tighter valuation.

Canadian bank stocks have had a strong rebound lately, and there are good reasons to think the rally isn’t finished yet. After nearly two years of sluggish performance caused by high interest rates, weak loan growth, and concerns about bad debt, the backdrop is finally improving. The Bank of Canada has dropped the key interest rate to 2.25%, and the broader economy is showing resilience. For the banks, this combination means better loan demand, lower credit-loss provisions, and stronger margins ahead.

More to come

One of the main reasons the rally may continue is that earnings are stabilizing. The major banks all reported results that surprised to the upside this year. Even as consumer spending slowed, their diversified business models cushioned the blow. Wealth management, insurance, and capital markets helped offset weaker lending. The most recent earnings showed net income growth returning across several banks, a strong sign that the worst of the profit pressure from 2023’s slowdown is behind them.

Valuations also remain attractive. Most of the Big Six are still trading below long-term average price-to-earnings ratios, even after the rally. Investors can buy high-quality franchises with global reach and dividend yields. Those yields alone make bank stocks appealing, especially as bond yields start to fall. And unlike speculative tech or resource plays, Canadian banks have a long track record of paying and increasing dividends through recessions, financial crises, and pandemics.

Over the past year, Canadian banks raised capital buffers to meet tougher regulatory requirements. This left them more resilient and well-funded to handle loan losses or make acquisitions. With those buffers now in place, management teams have more flexibility to deploy excess capital through dividend hikes, share buybacks, or targeted growth investments.

Consider CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) doesn’t always get the same spotlight as other larger banks, but lately, it’s been quietly offering one of the most compelling combinations on the TSX. CIBC’s dividend currently sits around 3.3%, and that payout looks well supported by its improving fundamentals. Unlike some high-yield names that stretch their payouts, CIBC’s dividend is comfortably covered by a payout ratio around 46% of adjusted profits. This leaves plenty of room for sustainability and even increases.

Beyond income, there’s genuine upside potential in the share price. Analysts expect profit growth to accelerate through 2025 as the Bank of Canada begins easing monetary policy. That shift would lift mortgage activity, business lending, and overall credit demand, areas where CIBC has been regaining market share. Meanwhile, the bank’s U.S. operations are starting to deliver steadier earnings, helping diversify away from Canada’s slower housing market.

Meanwhile, CIBC’s focus on cost discipline and balance-sheet strength provides even more upside. Over the past two years, management has tightened lending standards, strengthened capital buffers, and reduced exposure to higher-risk real estate segments. Its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a key measure of financial strength, now sits well above regulatory minimums. That strong capital position gives CIBC room to grow, raise dividends, or buy back shares without putting its balance sheet at risk. The market has started to notice this improvement, and as confidence builds, the valuation gap between CIBC and its peers could narrow significantly.

Bottom line

In short, CIBC offers a rare mix of income and recovery potential. Investors get one of the best dividend yields among Canada’s major banks, backed by improving fundamentals and a clear runway for growth. With the broader financial sector entering a more supportive environment, CIBC’s blend of value, safety, and income could make it one of the best buys for patient investors looking to benefit from both steady dividends and long-term upside.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian REITs That Could Double Your Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CT REIT and RioCan offer dependable monthly REIT income: Canadian Tire‑backed stability versus RioCan’s urban, mixed‑use growth.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

From $1,000 to $10,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Your Money

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

XGRO is a low‑cost, set‑and‑forget ETF that lets Canadians turn small savings into long‑term wealth through global diversification and compounding.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How it’s Possible to Turn a $7,000 TFSA Into $70,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Start now: with disciplined contributions, reinvested returns, and a long‑term compounder like Brookfield, $7,000 in a TFSA can realistically grow…

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Stability and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO and Fortis pair bank growth with utility stability, offering dependable dividends and long-term wealth potential for Canadian investors.

Read more »

group of jack-o-lanterns smile together
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer TFSA Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two sleep‑easy TFSA stocks: goeasy for growth and rising dividends, and Hydro One for steady, regulated utility income.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Is Automotive Properties a Good REIT to Own?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Automotive Properties REIT offers a high yield from long-term dealership leases, but heavy debt and weak coverage make its dividend…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Why This 1 Overlooked Stock Could Be Your Family’s Ticket to Generational Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National Railway is a quietly dominant business, a low‑drama infrastructure juggernaut that compounds shareholder returns through efficiency, scale, and…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

From $1,000 to $10,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Your Money

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this top Canadian stock working on satellites, robotics, and space intelligence might have 10x upside potential.

Read more »