2 TSX Stocks That Could 10x Your $5,000

Finding a few world-class growth stocks to put in one’s portfolio is a great thing. However, finding companies that could indeed turn into 10 times opportunities is a whole other thing.

I’d argue that there are plenty of companies in the small cap sector (and a few mid and large cap companies) that would fit this profile. However, Foolish readers who have followed my commentary for some time will know that I have a couple particular Canadian companies I think are 10 times opportunities (or greater) over the course of the next decade or so.

For those looking to put their next $5,000 to work in smaller high growth names, here are the two I’d be focused on right now.

The Metals Company

Vancouver-based The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) could have one of the largest market capitalizations to total addressable market mismatches I’ve seen in some time.

The first mover in deep sea mining (picking up nodules of key battery minerals off the ocean floor), TMC has pioneered a whole new set of technologies and an entire industry. Having gained permits to begin test mining certain areas packed with these nodules, it will be interesting to see what the timeline for full scale operations turns out to be.

There are competitors in this space, for sure. But given TMC’s rather low market cap (in the low single billions) relative to what could be a multi-trillion dollar market down the line, this is a pretty good looking asymmetric bet right now, at least in my view.

Curaleaf

I’ve long thought the cannabis bubble brought about by federal legalization in Trudeau’s first term was overdone. That turned out to be right.

However, the U.S. market is one that has yet to go through this period of growth. A Canada-listed cannabis company that currently serves most of the major state markets in this U.S., Curaleaf (TSX:CURA) remains my top pick for investors looking to benefit from long-term global growth in the cannabis trade.

I expect the U.S. market to be much more lucrative, in part due to greater regulation of this sector (flushing out much of the black market, which hasn’t been done in Canada). This should lead to higher profitability for producers, retailers, and the entire value chain over time.

Thus, as a leading multi-state operator in the U.S., Curaleaf is my favourite way to play this trend, and I’m standing by this view.