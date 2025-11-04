Member Login
Cohere’s IPO Coming Soon? Will the Canadian AI Startup Be a Buy?

As we wait for a Cohere IPO, AI investors might wish to check out Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock in the meantime.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Key Points

  • Cohere, the Toronto AI company behind its own LLMs, could IPO “soon” and may debut at a hefty valuation (likely in the $7B+ range), making it one of the biggest Canadian tech listings to watch.
  • I’d put Cohere on my watchlist and consider nibbling after the IPO if the price is reasonable — but remember IPOs are risky, so don’t hesitate to get AI exposure via proven public winners like Shopify in the meantime.

Discussions about a potential Cohere IPO have really picked up traction throughout the year. Undoubtedly, the home-grown Toronto-based AI company behind its own slate of intriguing large language models (LLMs) would surely be one of the most exciting names to go live on the public markets in quite a while.

And while it’s quite difficult to tell where we are in the pre-IPO process and when the shares will finally go live on the stock market, I do think that it’s more than worth keeping up with developments and perhaps stashing the name on a watchlist come its big day, whenever that may be. Just last month, Cohere’s CEO, Aidan Gomez, remarked that an IPO could be happening “soon.” Just how soon is soon?

Expect to pay a high price of admission

That’s the big question, but either way, once a date is announced, it might be worthwhile to mark one’s calendars because I have a pretty strong feeling that such an IPO could be one of the most subscribed to in recent memory. As always, though, one must understand that betting on IPOs comes with a great deal of risk. Even a powerful AI company like Cohere might not be a buy if the price of admission doesn’t make a lot of sense by the time you’re able to pick up a few shares for yourself, likely after others have already had a chance to do so.

For now, Cohere could be worth in the ballpark of US$7 billion, but if I had to wager a guess, I’d argue that the valuation could surge to much higher levels if an IPO were to land and hit the ground running, so to speak. As such, I think regular retail investors might see shares go for a market cap well north of the US$10 billion market cap mark. And while higher than expected, the price of admission may very well be worth paying if you’re a believer in the firm’s AI strategy.

Cohere’s IPO will be a must-watch

With a recent $500 million capital raise and plenty of excitement for AI’s next phase, perhaps nibbling and building a position following an IPO could be the best way to go. In the meantime, don’t wait for an IPO. Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is just one AI winner that’s live today. And it’s worth checking out in November. Arguably, it’s en route to becoming an AI-first company (if it isn’t already following recent innovations) as it readies for the industry to change at the hands of agents and all sorts.

Personally, I’m a big fan of the AI company and think its intriguing lineup of AI models could unlock a world of growth potential in this AI revolution. It’s not just the consumer side of the equation, but the enterprise side that could really make a Cohere IPO a public markets debut for the ages.

In the meantime, I’d take the next couple of months or so to give the company’s AI products a closer look. While there are other AI beneficiaries in Canada to bet on today, Cohere is one of those AI pure-plays that could stand to be even growthier. And given the excitement for such pure-plays at this stage of the AI boom, I do think the name could be a significant long-term winner as it transitions into profitability.

Could you imagine a generative AI pure-play with a “path to profitability?” I don’t know about you, but I sense a name that could rise rapidly through the market cap ranks if and once an IPO does occur at some point, perhaps in the early part of 2026. Either way, Cohere’s IPO could be one of the most exciting Canadian public market debuts in decades.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

