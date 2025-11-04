Member Login
October Was a Huge Month for Copper Stocks

October Was a Huge Month for Copper Stocks

October’s copper rebound, sparked by mine disruptions and a softer dollar, sent miners higher, with Lundin Mining positioned to benefit from rising copper prices.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • October's rally reversed earlier demand worries after major mine disruptions tightened supply and eased the dollar's pressure on copper prices.
  • Lundin Mining's planned brownfield expansions target 30,000–40,000 tonnes yearly, offering leverage to rising copper prices if projects run smoothly.
  • Investors gain from higher copper revenue and margin expansion, but must accept execution risk, commodity cycles, and valuation sensitivity.

October proved to be a pivotal month for copper and copper-linked stocks, with several factors contributing to the market’s sharp move. Initially, the sector slid on real macroeconomic worries, but then turned sharply higher as underlying supply concerns and a weaker U.S. dollar reignited investor optimism. The result: stock charts of many copper miners and producers lit up, reflecting that shift. So, where should investors look?

What happened?

At the start of October, copper prices were still under pressure because of three major headwinds. First, demand concerns in China weighed heavily. While China remains the world’s largest copper consumer, manufacturing softness and weak new orders dampened expectations for near-term copper use. Then, the U.S. dollar started to recover on renewed hawkish talk from the Federal Reserve and higher bond yields. This tends to hurt dollar-priced commodities like copper. Lastly, inventories and forward curves signalled that the market might still be fairly comfortable on supply. Therefore, some of the upside was already in the price, dampening immediate enthusiasm.

Then, the tone changed mid-month and through late October as copper came back into the spotlight. Major mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo triggered alarms about the future availability of refined copper and concentrates. At the same time, futures curves and inventory data began to tighten, while the U.S. dollar’s recovery paused and risk sentiment improved. All of this creates a “supply scare” narrative, driving copper upwards.

For copper stocks, this means a double benefit. On one hand, rising copper prices boost the revenue and margins for mining companies, making future earnings look stronger. On the other hand, investor sentiment shifts from caution to “fear of missing out,” pushing flows into metal miners’ equities. So, where should investors buy in?

LUN

If you’re looking to ride a rebound in copper, Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) presents a strong case. The fundamentals align with the copper bull thesis. Lundin Mining is a producer of base metals with a heavy emphasis on copper. In its June 2025 strategic update, the copper stock laid out plans to increase copper production significantly via brownfield expansions at its Candelaria, Caserones and Chapada operations. It aims for an additional 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes per year over the next three to five years.

Furthermore, cost structure and timing are working in its favour. In the same update, the copper stock noted it had reduced its cash cost guidance for copper. Lower costs mean that when copper prices rise, margin expansion could be more pronounced. This tends to drive share-price upside in mining stocks.

Then there’s valuation and upside potential. While the copper stock’s shares rallied significantly in recent months, one narrative still sees Lundin as modestly undervalued. There are considerations, of course. Lundin’s growth ambitions rely on the successful execution of its expansion projects and favourable metal pricing. If copper remains weak or the company hits delays, the expected gains could be muted. Yet while trading at 21 times future earnings, it looks valuable at these levels.

Bottom line

Altogether, Lundin Mining is a solid investment idea in the current environment. It combines a copper-heavy portfolio, cost-reduction efforts, clear production growth plans, and favourable macro tailwinds. If copper rebounds, Lundin could be a huge benefactor. That said, the high expectations baked into the share price mean that investors need comfort with execution risk, commodity cycles and company-specific challenges. All in all, be sure to do your own research before making any investment.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

