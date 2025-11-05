Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Great Canadian ETFs to Diversify Your TFSA

2 Great Canadian ETFs to Diversify Your TFSA

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) and another ETF worth buying for a TFSA long term.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • I’d recommend low‑cost ETFs as a simple TFSA starter — two core picks: Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) and Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN).
  • VFV (TSX:VFV) offers cheap S&P 500 exposure on the TSX (MER ~0.09%) while VCN (TSX:VCN) provides Canadian all‑cap coverage and ~2.4% yield to balance growth with income.

For investors who choose not to pick their own stocks, going down the ETF route can be a pretty wise idea. And with management expense ratios (MERs) moving lower in recent years, I’d argue that the set-and-forget kinds of investors can fare incredibly well, even compared to the professional money managers out there.

Additionally, with more active ETFs out there, which also go for competitive MERs, Canadian ETF investors really do have a lot of choice as they consider the pros and cons of having active management involved. Either way, I think it’s a fantastic time to be a new investor, with the wide selection of low-cost investment products out there. And while those expensive 2–3% MER mutual funds are still out there, I do think that their days could be numbered as MERs on ETFs get cheaper, while the selection (active and passive) gets better over time.

Either way, here are a few Canadian ETFs that could make sense to own if you’re just getting started with your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) portfolio and would like to build your wealth over the course of the next few decades.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF

First up, we have a TSX-traded Vanguard ETF that allows Canadians an affordable and very accessible way (it doesn’t get more convenient than betting on the S&P 500 without having to swap your loonies for greenbacks) to invest in stocks or ETFs on the U.S.-traded exchanges. The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) is pretty simple security that does the job well and cheaply.

While the 0.09% MER is a bit pricier than the U.S.-traded comparable, I’d say that the difference is rather minimal unless, of course, you’re thinking about plowing a six-figure sum into the ETF, in which case every basis point matters! Either way, I think smaller investors who aren’t big fans of the current exchange rate (the loonie is currently at US$0.71) and would rather explore U.S.-traded securities when the loonie is closer to US$0.80 (maybe one day! But probably not anytime soon) could opt for this ETF.

So, if you want to bet on America as many Canadians do, the VFV is a fantastic one-stop-shop option that one can systematically buy every quarter, month, or even biweekly.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

Up next, we have the Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN). It’s another cheap Vanguard ETF, but one that invests in the Canadian stock market. These days, Canadian stocks have been pretty intriguing, as we enter the final stretch (two months to go in the year), as the TSX looks to top the S&P 500. Though momentum has slowed, I like the valuation and the 2.4% dividend yield. Though, I do admit it would have been nice to lock in a yield that was at or even slightly above 3%.

If we get a correction sometime soon, maybe investors will get that chance to pounce. In the meantime, averaging into the VCN ETF just makes sense if you’re looking to bet on Canada’s relative outperformance or would like an ETF to balance your U.S. exposure (think the VFV ETF). Together, the VFV and VCN seem like a powerful one-two punch! VFV for the growth and AI exposure, and VCN for the yield and relative value!

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

This 8.2% Dividend Stock Is a Standout Buy for 2026

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock looks like a dividend giant worth chasing here.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Investing

Aecon Stock Is Skyrocketing, and It’s Not Too Late to Buy

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

An infrastructure stock with record backlog and soaring revenues – and strong upside potential.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Investing

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Incredible Stocks That Earn $1,125/Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three solid options could create immense passive income for investors

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

Why Quebecor Stock Looks Undervalued Today

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) might be getting undervalued, even as shares move higher.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Silver Mining Stocks to Buy in November

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two of Canada's top silver miners, and why these stocks are worth considering for those with long-term…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Chris MacDonald

Lets's dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS), Suncor (TSX:SU), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) are top dividend stocks to buy now.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Investing

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Happily Buy and Hold for Life

| Sneha Nahata

By investing in a diversified mix of high-quality TSX stocks across multiple sectors, investors can reduce overall risk and enjoy…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Capital Growth

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »