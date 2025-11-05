Member Login
Home » Investing » A Lucrative Growth Stock I’d Buy for 2026

A Lucrative Growth Stock I’d Buy for 2026

Gildan Activewear stock is a top TSX stock you can own in 2025, given its steady revenue and earnings growth estimate.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Gildan Activewear's Growth Potential: Gildan, with a market cap of $12 billion, is set to expand significantly by acquiring HanesBrands, aiming to double revenues and become a leader in the basic apparel sector.
  • Financial Performance and Strategy: Gildan reported strong Q3 results with record earnings and robust activewear sales growth, while projecting substantial synergy benefits from the HanesBrands acquisition, boosting profitability.
  • Investment Outlook: Trading at a forward P/E of 14, Gildan is poised for significant returns, with analysts predicting substantial revenue and earnings growth, alongside increasing dividends through 2029.

Investing in quality growth stocks that trade at a reasonable valuation should help you deliver market-beating returns over time. In this article, I have identified one such TSX stock I’d buy for 2026.

Valued at a market cap of $12 billion, Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) manufactures and sells apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sports shirts, polos, hosiery, and more under brands like Gildan, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Champion, and GoldToe.

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Montreal, the company sells to wholesale distributors, screen printers, retailers, and lifestyle brands across North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Latin America.

The TSX stock has returned 115% to shareholders over the past decade. After adjusting for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 150%.

Is the TSX stock a good buy right now?

Gildan Activewear delivered impressive third-quarter results while advancing its transformative acquisition of HanesBrands. Once the acquisition is complete, the combined entity is expected to become a dominant force in the basic apparel manufacturing sector.

In the third quarter (Q3), the Canadian company posted record adjusted earnings per share of US$1.00, a 17.6% year-over-year increase, driven by strong activewear sales growth of 5.4% and adjusted operating margins reaching 23.2%.

Management raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of US$3.45 to US$3.51 while improving its operating margin expansion outlook to approximately 70 basis points, up from the previous guidance of 50 basis points.

The margin improvement stems primarily from lower manufacturing costs as investments in Bangladesh operations and yarn-optimization initiatives deliver meaningful efficiencies.

Revenue growth is tracking toward mid-single digits for the full year, despite challenging market conditions, where the overall imprintables market remains in the low single digits.

The company’s innovation pipeline continues to drive market share gains even as competitors struggle with undercapitalization and weaker manufacturing capabilities.

Comfort Colors, celebrating its 50th anniversary, delivered double-digit growth and remains Gildan’s fastest-growing brand. It doubled manufacturing capacity for Comfort Colors and plans additional expansion in 2026 while extending the brand into premium bags, hats, and women’s collections to capture previously untapped market segments.

Gildan’s acquisition of HanesBrands for US$4.4 billion in enterprise value is expected to close late 2025 or early 2026, effectively doubling revenues to approximately US$6.9 billion on a pro forma basis.

Management projects at least US$200 million in run-rate synergies by leveraging Gildan’s best-in-class, low-cost, vertically integrated manufacturing platform to optimize HanesBrands’s production footprint. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings, with accretion exceeding 20% on a pro forma basis, reflecting synergies.

The combined company targets annual net sales growth of 3% to 5% through 2028, with adjusted earnings per share expected to grow at a compound annual rate in the low 20% range.

Gildan plans to maintain its investment-grade credit rating with net debt leverage of approximately 2.6 times at closing, expecting to delever back to two times within 12 to 18 months through strong free cash flow generation.

What is the stock price target for Gildan Activewear stock?

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast revenue to increase from US$3.27 billion in 2024 to US$7.88 billion in 2029. In this period, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from US$3 per share to US$6.18 per share.

Gildan stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 14 times, which is higher than its three-year average of 12.2 times. If the TSX stock reverts to its historical average, it should gain 29% within the next four years. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 35%.

Gildan Activewear has increased its annual dividend from US$0.33 per share in 2016 to US$0.82 per share. Analysts forecast its dividend to increase to US$1.22 per share in 2029.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Down 22% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 22% from all-time highs, CNQ is a top dividend stock that offers you a yield of 5.5% in November…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Investing: 2 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to turn $10,000 into $100,000? Cargojet and Brookfield show how scalable businesses, reinvested profits, and patience can…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

What Investors Should Know: These Are the TSX Sectors Holding Strong in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TSX strength in 2025 is driven by financials, materials, and industrials, and Hydro One stands out as a steady, undervalued…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Utilities Giant Could Be the Ultimate Defensive Play

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) continues to be one of the top defensive (and offensive) picks on my list right now…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

4 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With Remarkably Reliable Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Four under-the-radar TSX names offer high yields, low valuations, and reliable payouts for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Investing for Income? Consider Alternative Lenders Over Bank Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Non-banks like MICs are alternative investments to bank stocks for people investing for income.

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued Canadian Stock I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 40% from all-time highs, West Fraser Timber is a TSX dividend stock that offers significant upside potential right…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX-listed stock rewards shareholders with monthly dividends and offers a high and sustainable yield of approximately 7%.

Read more »