Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » What’s Going on With BCE Stock After Q3 Earnings?

What’s Going on With BCE Stock After Q3 Earnings?

BCE stock is on the move today after the telecom giant delivered a solid earnings beat and free cash flow surprise.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
man looks surprised at investment growth

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • BCE stock surged following a strong Q3 earnings rebound, fueled partly by a strategic asset sale.
  • The company reported a 21% increase in free cash flow, boosting investor confidence in its dividend sustainability.
  • Positive investor sentiment was also driven by BCE’s fiber and AI service expansion, alongside a renewed share buyback program.

Shares of BCE (TSX:BCE) popped by as much as 5.6% this morning to $33.50 apiece. While the stock gave up some of these gains later in the session, it was still trading with a strong 4% gain at around 10:30 am ET. And even if the stock manages to conclude this trading session here, it would mark its best single-day percentage gain in nearly six months.

Let’s find out what’s behind this move in BCE stock.

A sharp earnings rebound and free cash flow boost

Today’s rally in BCE stock comes after the Canadian communications giant reported a strong rebound in third-quarter (Q3) results, driven partly by a one-time gain from selling its stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. For the quarter, the company’s net earnings soared to $4.6 billion compared to a loss in the same quarter last year.

More importantly, BCE’s free cash flow jumped 21% to $1 billion, giving investors more confidence in its dividend-paying ability.

Investors also cheered fiber growth and buyback news

Investors also reacted positively to BCE’s continued expansion in high-speed Internet, wireless networks, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services. Notably, the company added over 26,000 retail Internet customers in the latest quarter, and its Ziply Fiber acquisition in the U.S. is already contributing to its revenue and profit growth.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, BCE also renewed its share buyback program to repurchase preferred shares. For long-term investors, this quarter signals that BCE’s fundamentals could be stabilizing after a tough year, while it continues to offer a healthy dividend.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a broad-based recovery, the TSX could stay positive at the open today with overnight gains in metals and earnings…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 5

| Jitendra Parashar

After sliding below 30,000, the TSX may find support from recovering oil and precious metals prices at the open today…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 4

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may face early pressure from weak commodities today, with investors turning their focus to a busy earnings slate.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a six-month winning streak, the TSX may remain muted at the open today with more earnings and monetary policy…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 31

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could trade flat at the open today as investors await fresh GDP data and major earnings, with the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 30

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may struggle for direction at the open today as central bank caution tempers sentiment despite rate cuts and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 29

| Jitendra Parashar

With twin rate decisions due today, the TSX could see heightened volatility as traders assess the policy outlook.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

The TSX Is Around its All-Time High: Is it Too Late to Invest in the Index?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TSX at a record high? Don’t panic, new peaks often signal strength, not danger, and quality bargains can still be…

Read more »