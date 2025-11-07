Member Login
How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $333 per Month in Tax-Free Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $333 per Month in Tax-Free Income

Turn your TFSA into a monthly paycheque by pairing Royal Bank’s dividend growth with SmartCentres’ high, monthly REIT payouts for steady, tax-free income.


Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain

More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Set an income goal and calculate required capital by dividing annual target by expected portfolio yield.
  • Prioritize dependable dividend growers (4% to 6%) over high, risky yields to protect capital and grow income.
  • Combine blue-chip banks for growth (RY) with monthly-paying REITs (SmartCentres) to create stable, tax-free monthly income.

It might seem far fetched, but investors can absolutely create another easy income stream through investing. In fact, you can create as much as another day of pay, coming in each and every month like a pay cheque. Using your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to earn a set amount of monthly tax-free income is the best option. It’s all about balancing yield, consistency, and capital protection.

The idea isn’t just to fill your TFSA with high-yield stocks, it’s to build a steady, sustainable income stream that keeps paying you without eroding your capital. So let’s look at how to create an income stream that lasts.

Setting it up

The first step is to determine your target income and how much capital you’ll need to generate it. For example, if you aim to earn $500 per month, or $6,000 per year, and your portfolio averages a 5% annual yield, you’d need about $120,000 invested in dividend-paying assets. The math is simple: divide your annual income goal by your expected dividend yield. Once you know that target, you can start designing your TFSA around reliable payers that fit your comfort with risk and time horizon.

Next, focus on quality over yield. The biggest mistake investors make when chasing TFSA income is buying the highest-paying stocks they can find. Instead, look for dependable companies that have proven they can grow dividends over time. These kinds of stocks may yield between 4% and 6%, but also offer long-term growth and stability, ensuring your income keeps rising rather than shrinking.

To smooth out your cash flow, include monthly-paying stocks and real estate investment trusts (REIT). While most Canadian dividend stocks pay quarterly, many REITs and income-focused exchange-traded funds (ETF) distribute monthly. Mixing these with your quarterly payers gives you a more consistent flow of income throughout the year. A blend of high-quality dividend stocks, reliable REITs, and possibly an ETF can create both diversification and dependable income.

A perfect pairing

Two of the best options I’d consider right now are Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN). Royal Bank of Canada is a blue-chip cornerstone in any Canadian income portfolio. As the country’s largest bank by market capitalization, it has a diversified business spanning personal banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance. This gives it multiple streams of revenue that hold up through economic cycles. Its dividend yield sits around 3%, and management has increased that payout for over a decade, supported by steady earnings growth.

SmartCentres REIT complements RY beautifully because it delivers monthly income backed by tangible, income-producing assets. The dividend stock owns and operates over 180 retail and mixed-use properties across Canada, anchored by reliable tenants like Walmart, banks, and grocery stores. These tenants are essential, which helps keep occupancy high and rent payments steady even during economic downturns. SRU.UN’s yield hovers around 7%, paid out monthly, giving TFSA investors immediate, predictable cash flow.

What makes SmartCentres especially appealing for long-term investors is its growth potential beyond retail. The REIT has been steadily transforming its properties into mixed-use developments, adding residential towers, seniors’ housing, and self-storage. This would diversify revenue and reduce reliance on retail rents. This shift could drive both income stability and capital appreciation in the years ahead.

Bottom line

Together, Royal Bank and SmartCentres REIT offer the kind of one-two punch most TFSA investors need: RY brings growth and safety, while SRU.UN brings high monthly income. The dividends from both are completely tax-free inside your TFSA, meaning every dollar you receive goes straight into your pocket or can be reinvested to accelerate compounding. In fact, here’s what it would take to create $333 in monthly dividend income from an investment in both of these dividend stocks.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$201.96330$6.16$2,032.80 annually / $169 monthlyQuarterly$66,646.80
SRU.UN$26.491,065$1.85$1,970.25 annually / $164 monthlyMonthly$28,213.85
TOTAL$4,003.05 annually / $333 monthly$94,860.65

Together, these are a winning pair. Royal Bank gives you blue-chip dependability and dividend growth, while SmartCentres delivers immediate, high-yield cash flow anchored by real assets. It’s the perfect mix of strength and income. Steady enough to hold for decades, and powerful enough to turn your TFSA into a genuine income machine.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

