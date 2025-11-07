Member Login
My Top 5 Canadian Stock Picks for New Investors

New investors can build positions over time for long-term wealth creation and dividend income generation.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Key Points

  • Five Canadian picks — Sun Life, Brookfield Infrastructure, Constellation Software, Dollarama, and Loblaw — offer a balanced mix of reliable income (Sun Life, Brookfield), high-growth compounders (Constellation, Dollarama), and defensive staples (Loblaw).
  • New investors should build positions gradually (dollar‑cost averaging) and hold for the long term to benefit from dividends and compounding.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Entering the world of investing can feel like standing before a vast buffet — so many choices, strategies, and opinions that it’s hard to know where to start. For new investors, Canada’s stock market offers a blend of stability, growth, and long-term wealth creation that can fit nearly any investing style.

Below are my top five Canadian stock picks designed to help new investors start building a diversified portfolio. These companies, together, offer both income and growth – two components that fuel the growth of your wealth over the long haul.

Reliable income: Sun Life and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Dividend-paying stocks are the bedrock of a conservative investment strategy. They reward shareholders with consistent cash flow while often growing payouts faster than inflation — a perfect formula for those seeking stability with upside potential.

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is a blue-chip life and health insurer with a rock-solid balance sheet and a long track record of rewarding investors. 

The company recently saw its stock dip about 4% after its third-quarter results, but earnings per share have held steady year to date. 

At roughly $83 per share, it trades at a reasonable 11.5 times earnings and offers a 4.4% dividend yield. With a 10-year dividend growth rate of 8.4%, Sun Life is a perfect example of sustainable income growth — the kind of name a new investor can hold for decades.

For those seeking even higher income, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is worth a close look. The company owns and operates essential infrastructure around the world — from pipelines and toll roads to data centres and telecom towers. These assets produce reliable, often inflation-linked cash flows. 

BIP has grown its cash distributions by 7.7% annually over the past decade and targets continued increases of 5–9% per year. At around $48 per unit, BIP.UN yields about 5% and analysts estimate it trades roughly 10% below fair value.

Compound growth: Constellation Software and Dollarama

Growth stocks could be quite a roller coaster ride — thrilling during rallies, gut-wrenching during downturns. But for investors with patience and conviction, these stocks can be transformational.

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), a Canadian tech powerhouse, is a master of the “acquire and build” model. It buys small, profitable software companies and lets them operate independently while reinvesting profits into further acquisitions. 

The firm’s 10-year average return on equity of 42.7% and return on invested capital of 24% are world-class. 

After a 24% correction year to date, the stock trades near $3,393, with analysts projecting upside potential of about 61%. Interested investors concerned about the price tag can easily buy a partial position or fractional shares on platforms like Wealthsimple.

Then there’s Dollarama (TSX:DOL) — Canada’s unstoppable discount retail giant. The company has multiplied investors’ money sixfold over the past decade, thriving on its efficient business model and relentless store expansion. 

Despite trading at a forward P/E of 39.5, analysts view the stock as fairly valued given its consistent earnings growth. Dollarama stock rarely goes on sale. At around $181 per share, it remains a wonderful business at a fair price. 

New investors can ease in through dollar-cost averaging — investing small amounts monthly to smooth out volatility over time.

Everyday essentials: Loblaw

Finally, stability seekers should consider Loblaw (TSX:L) — the grocery and pharmacy chain behind brands like Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart. Consumer staples tend to outperform in uncertain markets, and Loblaw has quietly delivered steady returns while maintaining a disciplined dividend policy.

Its current yield is modest at around 1%, but Loblaw has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years, growing payouts by about 10% annually over the past five years. 

Analysts view the stock as fairly valued, and its predictable business model makes it an excellent choice for long-term, low-stress compounding.

Investor takeaway

For new investors, success begins with understanding the balance between income, growth, and defence. Sun Life and Brookfield Infrastructure offer stability and cash flow; Constellation and Dollarama provide long-term growth; Loblaw adds a dependable consumer backbone.

By starting a portfolio around these five Canadian names — and investing regularly rather than chasing short-term trends — you’re setting the stage for sustainable wealth creation. In the world of investing, patience and discipline help pay the biggest and safest rewards (in dividends and price gains).

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Constellation Software, and Sun Life Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

