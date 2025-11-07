Member Login
This 3% Dividend Stock Is My Retirement Safety Net

Are you looking for a retirement safety net? Royal Bank of Canada offers stability, steady dividend growth, and global scale to anchor long-term income.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Royal Bank’s diversified businesses smooth earnings across cycles, providing resilience and steady revenue when one segment weakens.
  • RY has paid dividends since 1870, yields about 3%, and regularly raises payouts to build predictable, compounding income.
  • Strong capital ratios, low loan defaults, and expanding wealth and U.S. operations offer safety plus long-term growth potential.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is about as close as you can get to a retirement safety net in the stock market. It’s the largest and most profitable bank in Canada, one of the top 10 banks globally, and a cornerstone of the country’s financial system. For retirees or long-term investors looking for peace of mind, Royal Bank’s combination of stability, dividend reliability, and long-term growth potential makes it a foundation stock.

A history of greatness

Royal Bank’s strength is its diversified business model. Unlike smaller or more narrowly focused institutions, RY earns money from a mix of retail banking, wealth management, insurance, capital markets, and commercial banking. This diversification smooths out earnings across economic cycles. When loan growth slows, wealth management and capital markets often pick up the slack. Then, when markets cool, the bank’s massive retail base provides steady fee and interest income. That balance gives Royal Bank remarkable resilience, making it one of the few financial institutions in the world to remain profitable through the 2008 global financial crisis.

Then there’s the dividend — the bedrock of Royal Bank’s appeal as a retirement stock. RY has paid a dividend every single year since 1870, a streak that spans wars, recessions, and countless market shocks. Today, its yield sits around 3%, and the bank raises that payout regularly, typically twice a year. Over the past two decades, its dividend-growth rate has averaged close to 9% annually, supported today by a 45% payout ratio. That steady, predictable growth means retirees can expect it to rise over time to keep pace with inflation.

Into earnings

Financial strength is another pillar of its appeal. Royal Bank consistently maintains industry-leading capital ratios, a conservative loan book, and one of the lowest levels of loan defaults among major North American banks. Management runs the bank with prudence, prioritizing stability over risky growth. When markets wobble or economic conditions deteriorate, RY’s strong balance sheet allows it to continue lending, paying dividends, and even repurchasing shares while weaker peers retrench.

This strength was seen during its most recent earnings report, with third-quarter net income coming in at $5.4 billion, up 21% year over year. Furthermore, its return on equity hit 17.3%, up 180 basis points — all while maintaining a 13.2 common equity tier-one ratio, far above regulatory requirements.

More to come

Royal Bank’s scale also gives it enormous competitive advantages. It has the most extensive branch network in Canada, a strong foothold in the U.S. and Caribbean, and one of the largest global wealth management arms of any Canadian institution. Its 2024 acquisition of HSBC Canada further cemented its dominance at home, adding thousands of new clients and expanding its mortgage and retail base.

Beyond stability, RY also provides long-term growth potential, which helps retirement portfolios keep up with inflation. Its wealth management division continues to expand globally, its digital banking investments are cutting costs and attracting younger clients, and its presence in the U.S. gives it a growth runway beyond Canada’s mature market. These growth engines add an element of upside without compromising the conservative backbone that makes Royal Bank so dependable.

Bottom line

For retirees, the combination of steady dividends, growth, and resilience makes RY the definition of a financial safety net. It pays you to hold it, protects your capital, and keeps growing quietly year after year. In fact, here’s what just $7,000 could create in passive income right now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$201.9634$6.16$209.44Quarterly$6,866.64

In an unpredictable world, Royal Bank offers something rare: predictable, compounding stability that can anchor a retirement portfolio for life, which is why it will always remain on my watchlist.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

