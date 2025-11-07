Member Login
Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts?

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts?

Bank of Canada rate cuts shift the landscape, and Granite REIT could benefit, offering reliable, growing income from industrial, logistics, and warehouse assets.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression

Key Points

  • Pick dividend stocks with low debt, strong cash flow, and payout ratios under 70% to survive rate cuts.
  • REITs and utilities often benefit from rate cuts because lower borrowing costs boost margins and growth potential.
  • Granite REIT’s low leverage, industrial assets, and long leases support its 4.4% yield and durable monthly payouts.

There are a lot of factors to consider when identifying dividend stocks that can survive a rate cut in Canada. And that’s becoming a huge reality. The Bank of Canada recently dropped the key interest rate back down to 2.25%, and more cuts could be coming to reach its goal. With that in mind, let’s look at what stocks could see the light at the end of the rate cut tunnel.

Considerations

The first thing investors should examine is the strength of the company’s balance sheet. Rate cuts often signal a slowing economy or efforts to stimulate growth, which can strain weaker businesses. Dividend stocks with low debt, strong cash flow, and consistent earnings are better positioned to maintain or even grow payouts when interest rates fall. Sectors like utilities, telecommunications, and consumer staples often stand out here because of their predictable revenues and essential services.

Then, focus on the quality and sustainability of the dividend rather than the size of the yield. A high yield might look tempting, but it can also be a warning sign if it’s driven by a falling share price or an unsustainable payout ratio. Dividend stocks that maintain a payout ratio below about 70% of earnings typically have more flexibility to handle changes in cash flow. Long track records of dividend growth are also reassuring, with histories of steady increases through all types of economic cycles. This proves the ability to adapt to both rising and falling rate environments.

Investors should also consider which sectors benefit most directly from rate cuts. Financials can be a mixed bag, as banks might see narrower margins as lending rates drop, but wealth management and mortgage activity can increase. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and utilities often benefit outright from lower rates. That’s because borrowing costs decline, boosting profits and leaving more room to sustain or raise dividends. Dividend stocks with built-in inflation protection can also shine during these periods, as contracts are often linked to long-term demand rather than short-term economic fluctuations.

GRT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is one of the few dividend stocks on the TSX that’s built to thrive through economic shifts, including rate cuts. The REIT owns and manages a portfolio of logistics, industrial, and warehouse properties spread across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Its tenants include some of the world’s most reliable companies. This exposure to mission-critical properties supporting manufacturing, e-commerce, and supply chain operations gives Granite remarkably stable cash flow. This turns monetary policy shifts into tailwinds.

What really sets Granite REIT apart is its conservative balance sheet. The dividend stock maintains one of the lowest debt-to-asset ratios in the REIT sector, often hovering near 33%, compared to peers that commonly exceed 40% or 50%. That discipline gives it the flexibility to weather uncertainty and take advantage of lower rates without over-leveraging. Its weighted average interest rate is also locked in for several years, insulating it from sudden changes in monetary conditions. When central banks pivot toward rate cuts, Granite can redeploy freed-up cash flow toward property development or accretive acquisitions.

Granite’s dividend itself reflects this stability. With a yield around 4.4% at writing and a payout ratio near 70% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), it strikes a balance between rewarding investors and retaining capital for growth. The dividend stock has increased its dividend every year for more than a decade, a streak that continued through both rate hikes and pandemic-era uncertainty. Its steady rent escalations, long lease terms, and blue-chip tenants ensure predictable income even if the broader economy slows.

Bottom line

For investors or those seeking dependable income, Granite REIT stands out as a dividend stock that doesn’t just survive rate cuts; it benefits from them. In fact, here is what $7,000 invested in the dividend stock would look like today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$76.9091$3.40 $309.40Monthly$6,997.90

Lower borrowing costs, a fortress balance sheet, and high-quality industrial assets form a combination that can support consistent dividend growth long into the future. While many yield plays wobble with policy shifts, Granite’s measured approach to leverage and its global, inflation-resistant tenant base make it a rock-solid anchor for any long-term portfolio.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

