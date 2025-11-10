Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Portfolio

2 Canadian Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Portfolio

These energy sector players offer high yields and good growth potential.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investors can still get high yields from some top TSX dividend stocks.
  • Enbridge has a large capital program to drive revenue and cash flow growth.
  • Canadian Natural Resources remains very profitable, despite lower energy prices.

Canadian investors focused on passive income and total returns are searching for top TSX dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios.

Industry leaders with long track records of dividend growth throughout economic and sector cycles are good names to consider in the current environment.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) trades near $67 per share at the time of writing. That’s down about $3 from the 12-month high, so investors have a chance to buy the energy infrastructure firm on a bit of a dip.

Enbridge grows through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic projects. The company spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States, making Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America at a time when natural gas demand is expected to rise as gas-fired power facilities are built to deliver electricity to AI data centres.

In the Q3 2025 earnings report, Enbridge said it added about $3 billion to its capital program, which now sits at $35 billion through 2030. As the new assets are completed and go into service, Enbridge is targeting post-2026 annual growth in distributable cash flow of about 5%. This should support steady dividend increases.

Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a contrarian pick today. The stock trades near $44 compared to $55 at one point in 2024. Falling oil prices are to blame for the decline. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil trades for close to US$60 per barrel at the time of writing. It was above US$80 last year.

Investors will need to be patient. Analysts broadly expect oil prices to remain under pressure through 2026 amid weak global demand and rising supply. That being said, CNRL remains very profitable. The company says its WTI breakeven is in the US$40 to US$45 per barrel range. Production growth from acquisitions and successful drilling programs are helping offset the margin hit.

CNRL reported record oil and natural gas production in Q3 2025. Adjusted net earnings for the first nine months of 2025 came in at $5.7 billion compared to $5.4 billion in the same period last year.

CNRL can use its balance sheet to take advantage of weak energy prices to make strategic acquisitions while also supporting ongoing dividend growth. The board increased the dividend in each of the past 25 years. Investors who buy CNQ at the current price can pick up a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Canada’s new strategy to diversify energy sales could lead to new oil and natural gas pipeline capacity being built to access international markets. This would benefit CNRL. The company owns vast oil and natural gas reserves and has the financial means to expand production.

The bottom line

Enbridge and CNRL are industry leaders paying attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a buy-and-hold portfolio focused on dividend income and long-term capital gains, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

How Many Suncor Shares Do You Need for $1,000 in Passive Income?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Suncor is a cash-flow machine, nearly tripling its dividend in three years. Here’s exactly how many shares you need to…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Energy Stocks

7.6% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

| Jitendra Parashar

Even as the energy sector stays volatile, this top Canadian energy stock shows how dependable infrastructure and operational strength could…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy stock is well-positioned for shareholder value creation as it reports another record quarter.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Energy Stocks

Why Fortis Could Be the Best Dividend Stock in the Market Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top dividend stock long-term investors ought to consider right now.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Energy Stocks

Where Could Enerflex Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Sneha Nahata

Enerflex’s diversified business model, growing recurring revenue base, and robust backlog positions it well to deliver solid growth.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Stock Could Keep Paying Dividends for Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge is a Canadian energy stock with a dividend history that spans decades. Here’s why it could keep paying for…

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

A Top Uranium Stock to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a stellar miner that might not be pricey enough, given its secular AI tailwinds.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Why This Stock Could Be the Future of Canadian Energy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power blends offshore wind, solar, and flexible gas with long-term contracts and a 4.7% yield, positioning it as a…

Read more »