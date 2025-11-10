Member Login
3 Gems Hiding in Plain Site in Canada's Industrial Sector

Hidden gems in industrials offer recurring revenue, high barriers, and long-term growth from e-commerce, infrastructure, and energy trends.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Key Points

  • Cargojet dominates Canada’s overnight air cargo, benefiting from e-commerce growth and long-term contracts that drive recurring revenue.
  • WSP is a top global engineering firm poised to profit from infrastructure and sustainability spending with steady, contract-backed revenue.
  • <div id="ChatMessageContentContainer" class="block"> TerraVest makes essential industrial equipment, growing earnings and paying dividends while benefiting from high barriers and infrastructure demand.

Industrial stocks often get overlooked, and it’s easy to see why. These are the companies that simply get things done. Whether it’s making sure that shipment arrives on time, building the everyday-use products we need, or even just servicing equipment, these are necessary and niche companies. They’re also one thing: essential. So, let’s look at three that remain hidden gems hiding in plain sight within the industrial sector.

CJT

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is one of those quiet powerhouses sitting in a niche that few others can touch. It dominates Canada’s overnight air cargo network. That dominance, combined with high entry barriers, long-term contracts, and exposure to structural trends like e-commerce and logistics automation, makes CJT a genuine hidden gem on the TSX.

Cargojet’s business model is built on something every economy depends on: the fast movement of goods. The Canadian stock runs a network of dedicated cargo aircraft connecting 16 major Canadian cities overnight, handling shipments for major clients. These are long-standing contracts that give Cargojet predictable, recurring revenue. Plus, Cargojet has a near-monopoly in Canada’s overnight air freight market. This provides stability even when other industrial sectors slow down.

What makes CJT particularly compelling right now is its long-term growth potential tied to e-commerce. Even though the pandemic surge has cooled, online shopping levels remain far above pre-2020 norms. Furthermore, demand for fast, reliable delivery isn’t going away. Every package that Canadians order online has to move quickly, and most of that volume flows through Cargojet’s network. Yet right now, CJT continues to trade at just 8.7 times earnings.

WSP

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is another powerful company, operating in the global engineering and design space that operates behind the scenes of some of the world’s most important projects. It provides design, consulting, and project management services across infrastructure, environmental, transportation, and building sectors. These projects are essential, long-term, and often funded by governments or large corporations. WSP’s business generates predictable, recurring revenue even when markets fluctuate.

What makes WSP so compelling today is its position at the centre of the world’s infrastructure and sustainability transformation. As governments worldwide invest heavily in rebuilding infrastructure, reducing emissions, and transitioning to clean energy, demand for WSP’s expertise keeps rising. The Canadian stock’s environmental and sustainability consulting division has become a major growth driver, helping corporations and cities meet net-zero goals.

Financially, WSP is as solid as it is understated. Revenue has grown consistently through both acquisitions and organic expansion, while operating margins remain strong thanks to its high-value professional services model. This steady stream of smart deals has helped WSP evolve from a Canadian firm into one of the top three engineering consultancies globally. And yet it too remains undervalued, trading at 25 times future earnings.

TVK

TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) operates in a niche corner of the economy, manufacturing and servicing equipment for the energy, agricultural, and transportation sectors. It supplies the infrastructure that keeps Canada’s essential industries running. Plus, TerraVest focuses on practical, high-barrier products, so it faces limited competition.

The financial performance tells the story. Over the past decade, TerraVest’s revenue has more than tripled, and its earnings per share have climbed consistently. It’s also one of the few small-cap industrials on the TSX that pays a dividend while continuing to grow aggressively. That’s a reflection of both management confidence and strong free cash flow.

Another reason TerraVest is a hidden gem is its positioning for long-term industrial trends. As Canada and the U.S. invest more heavily in energy infrastructure, agriculture technology, and emission-reduction equipment, TerraVest’s products stand to benefit directly. The Canadian stock’s expansion into renewable and energy-efficient equipment also shows management’s adaptability. And yet again, it trades at just 28 times forward earnings.

Bottom line

Altogether, these three Canadian stocks are primed to be picked up. Each remains essential to the sectors they’re in, while also providing high barriers to entry. Add in recurring revenue and a strong future outlook while trading at a solid price, and each belongs on your watchlist today.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

