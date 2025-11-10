Member Login
Home » Investing » These On-Sale Stocks Are Down but Absolutely Not Out: Catch Them Before They Catch Up

These On-Sale Stocks Are Down but Absolutely Not Out: Catch Them Before They Catch Up

Given its solid fundamentals and discounted valuations, these two stocks offer attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
young people stare at smartphones

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Lightspeed Commerce and goeasy offer compelling investment opportunities for long-term investors, driven by their strong financial performances and promising growth outlooks, despite recent stock declines.
  • Lightspeed's robust revenue growth and innovative product offerings, alongside goeasy's reaffirmed growth outlook and attractive valuation, position them well for future returns, making them viable investments with a horizon of three years or more.

Last week proved challenging for global equity markets, including Canada, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index declined by 1.2%. Investor sentiment weakened amid concerns over steep increases, trade disruptions driven by tariffs, and persistent inflation. Despite this pullback, the index remains up about 21% year to date.

That said, the following two Canadian stocks have lagged the broader market for various reasons, creating compelling buying opportunities for investors with a long-term horizon of three years or more.

Lightspeed Commerce

Last week, Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) delivered an impressive fiscal 2026 second-quarter performance, surpassing market expectations. Revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $319 million, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $309.4 million. The expanding customer base, a 15% increase in average revenue per user (ARPU), and higher gross transaction value (GTV) and gross payment volume (GPV) drove its topline growth.

Although net losses widened slightly from $29.7 million to $32.7 million, the company reported an adjusted net income of $22.2 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.16, marking a 23.1% improvement over the same quarter last year. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 52.1% to $21.3 million, while free cash flow rose to $18 million from $1.6 million in the prior year. The company’s innovative product launches, including artificial intelligence-powered products, and disciplined execution have boosted both its top and bottom lines. Meanwhile, Lightspeed ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $462.5 million, leaving it well-positioned to support its ongoing growth initiatives.

Following its strong second-quarter results, Lightspeed’s management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. The company now expects revenue to grow by 12% for the year, with adjusted EBITDA projected to exceed $70 million — a 30.4% increase from the previous year. Boosted by its solid performance and upgraded guidance, Lightspeed’s share price has climbed more than 12% since the earnings announcement. However, despite this recent rebound, the stock remains down over 16% year to date. Given its robust financial performance and promising growth outlook, I believe Lightspeed presents an attractive buying opportunity at current levels.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is another stock that has lagged the broader equity markets, shedding more than 20% of its value so far this year. Its weaker-than-expected third-quarter results and a short-seller report from Jehoshaphat Research have dampened investors’ sentiments, dragging the stock down. The company also increased its provisions for future credit losses in response to a rise in early-stage delinquencies, reflecting the impact of ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

Despite these challenges, the alternative financial services provider has reaffirmed its three-year growth outlook, underscoring management’s confidence in its long-term prospects. Management expects the loan portfolio to expand to between $7.35 billion and $7.75 billion by the end of 2027, with the midpoint implying a 38% increase from third-quarter levels. Additionally, the company projects revenue to grow at an annualized rate of 11.3% while targeting an improvement in its operating margin to 43% by 2027.

Furthermore, the recent sell-off has pushed goeasy’s valuation to compelling levels, with its next 12-month (NTM) price-to-sales and price-to-earnings ratios standing at 1.1 and 6.6, respectively. The company has also demonstrated a strong commitment to shareholder returns, increasing its dividend at an impressive compound annual rate of 29.5% over the past 11 years and currently offering an attractive yield of 4.5%. Given its solid fundamentals, consistent dividend growth, and discounted valuation, I believe goeasy is well-positioned to deliver strong long-term returns.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Canadian Stocks That Offer 5.6% Dividend Yields

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why BCE’s 5.4% dividend yield and Enbridge’s 5.6% yield tell two compelling passive income investment stories

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to find Canada’s next tech unicorn? Look for fast-growing, mission-critical products with sticky revenue, WELL Health checks those boxes.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why this global company is one of the best dividend stocks to buy right now and hold for decades…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

DIY Investing for Canadians: How Beginners Can Get Started With Homegrown Stocks

| Robin Brown

Are you a new Canadian investor and looking for a place to start? Here's an easy five-stock portfolio for a…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

How Many Suncor Shares Do You Need for $1,000 in Passive Income?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Suncor is a cash-flow machine, nearly tripling its dividend in three years. Here’s exactly how many shares you need to…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Edging in? It’s Not too Late to Catch Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Late to saving? VXC gives cheap, global diversification so your TFSA can compound growth and help you catch up.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a $1,000/Month Dividend Machine

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX-listed stocks reward shareholders with monthly dividends and offer a high and sustainable yield of 7% or more.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

This Oversold TSX Stock is So Cheap Its Ridiculous

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why CGI is an oversold TSX tech stock offering you significant upside potential over the next four years.

Read more »