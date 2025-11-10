Member Login
Home » Investing » This Oversold TSX Stock is So Cheap Its Ridiculous

This Oversold TSX Stock is So Cheap Its Ridiculous

Here’s why CGI is an oversold TSX tech stock offering you significant upside potential over the next four years.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A) offers a compelling value investment opportunity, having declined by over 30% from its all-time high as it is well-positioned across diverse global IT services sectors.
  • The company reported robust fiscal Q4 results, with significant revenue and earnings growth, supported by a strong booking performance and a strategic focus on AI integration, which enhanced productivity and expanded its pipeline substantially.
  • Analysts project CGI's revenue and earnings to grow substantially by 2030, with the stock currently undervalued by 30%; if it rebounds to its historical average earnings multiple, it could gain nearly 90% over the next four years.

Value investing is a strategy whereby you identify quality companies that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. One such oversold TSX stock is CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A), which has a market capitalization of $26.2 billion.

Down over 30% from all-time highs, CGI provides comprehensive information technology and business process services, including strategic IT consulting, systems integration, software solutions, application development and modernization, cybersecurity, cloud services, intelligent automation, advanced analytics, and managed IT infrastructure.

The Montreal-based company serves clients across various sectors, including government, financial services, healthcare, utilities, communications, energy, manufacturing, insurance, and transportation. It operates globally, spanning North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and other international markets.

Despite the ongoing pullback, the TSX tech stock has returned 130% to shareholders over the past decade. Let’s see if CGI stock is a good value buy right now.

The bull case for this undervalued TSX stock

CGI reported fiscal fourth quarter (ended in September) revenue of $4 billion, up 9.7% year-over-year, as the IT services provider demonstrated disciplined execution despite persistent market uncertainty.

The company reported adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of $667 million, indicating a healthy margin of 16.6%, while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 11% to $2.13.

CGI ended fiscal 2025 with $4.8 billion in bookings and a book-to-bill ratio of 119% led by U.S. Federal at 185%, though management warned of near-term revenue headwinds from the prolonged government shutdown.

Full-year fiscal 2025 performance highlighted revenue growth of 4.6% on a constant currency basis, with managed services up 6% as CGI successfully navigated challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Annual bookings totalled $17.6 billion, with full-year book-to-bill ratios exceeding 100% in both North America and Europe, driven by the strength of managed services.

The company deployed over $3.7 billion in capital during fiscal 2025, including $1.8 billion on five accretive acquisitions, $1.3 billion on share buybacks, and $135 million in dividends. The board approved a 13% dividend increase for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, underscoring its confidence in the company’s cash generation capabilities.

AI strategy

CGI aims to embed artificial intelligence across consulting, systems integration, and managed services while leveraging its intellectual property portfolio, where 65% of strategic IP solutions now incorporate intelligent automation.

CGI currently operates over 200 AI agents across various solutions with its DigiOps suite delivering productivity gains up to 30% for application management and 40% faster resolution of operational IT requests. The pipeline of AI-integrated opportunities increased nearly $5 billion year-over-year, while alliance-related bookings surged over 120%.

CFO Steve Perron highlighted that the company ended the quarter with $2.4 billion in readily available capital resources and a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0, providing substantial balance sheet strength to pursue its profitable growth strategy.

The contracted backlog reached $31.5 billion, which is twice its annual sales. Management expects the U.S. government shutdown to impact next quarter’s revenue by approximately $60 million to $75 million, with a margin impact of $15 million to $22 million. However, booking momentum suggests a recovery once normal procurement cycles resume.

What is the CGI stock price target?

Analysts tracking the TSX tech stock forecast revenue to increase from $15.9 billion in fiscal 2025 to $20.9 billion in fiscal 2030. In this period, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $8.30 per share to $12.77 per share.

Currently, CGI stock trades at 13.5 times forward earnings, which is higher than its 10-year average of 17.9 times. If the tech stock reverts to its historical average multiple, it could surge close to 90% within the next four years. Given consensus price targets, CGI stock trades at a 30% discount in November 2025.

More on Tech Stocks

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to find Canada’s next tech unicorn? Look for fast-growing, mission-critical products with sticky revenue, WELL Health checks those boxes.

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Tech Stocks

The 3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy First in November

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three top Canadian growth stocks, and why long-term investors would be well-served by adding some exposure to…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

| Robin Brown

Shopify is a great Canadian tech success story. Here's another tech stock that could skyrocket in the years to come.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Pops 11% as Earnings Deliver “Rock Star” Results

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enjoying consistent quarterly growth on strong growth metrics, Lightspeed's rebound is real.

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Kept Secret on Bay Street

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

5N Plus has shifted into high-purity materials for semiconductors, renewables, and aerospace. It's trading cheaply despite clear growth catalysts --…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Skyrocket and Stay There for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three under-the-radar Canadian growth stocks offer cheap, long-term upside across space tech, digital healthcare, and non‑prime lending.

Read more »

semiconductor chip etching
Tech Stocks

1 Oversold TSX Tech Stock Down 77% I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Tucows is a small-cap TSX tech stock that trades at a significant discount given its free cash flow expansion.

Read more »

shopify q3 earnings
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy After Crushing Its Q3 Guidance?

| Jim Gillies and Nick Sciple (TMFCanuck)

Third-quarter results surpassed guidance, yet the stock sold off.

Read more »