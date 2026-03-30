Canada’s Homegrown Quantum Stock Just Got More Interesting After Pulling Back

Quantum computing stocks had one of the more dramatic runs of recent memory — and then one of the more dramatic pullbacks. D-Wave (TSX: QBTS) hit a 52-week high near US$47 before retreating sharply, and it’s now trading at a fraction of that peak. For investors who missed the run and now feel relieved, or for those who caught it and now feel burned, the question today is whether the pullback is a warning or an entry point. The answer depends on whether you believe the commercial progress underneath the price chart is real — and on that front, the last year has actually been more interesting than the stock’s current price suggests.

For aggressive Canadian growth investors looking for TSX-listed exposure to one of the most consequential technology races of the decade, D-Wave is still a homegrown name worth understanding.

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D-Wave: A Canadian-Founded Quantum Company With Real Revenue — and Real Risks

D-Wave was founded in British Columbia and remains one of the most commercially advanced quantum computing companies in the world. Its particular strength is quantum annealing — a technique optimized for solving complex optimization problems in areas like supply chain management, logistics, and scheduling — which gives it a different commercial identity from rivals chasing broader general-purpose gate-model systems. It’s not trying to be everything. It’s trying to be the best at a specific, commercially valuable problem set.

Over the past year, that focus has started converting into real numbers. For full-year 2025, D-Wave reported revenue of US$24.6 million, up 179% from 2024, with non-GAAP gross profit rising 229% to US$21.1 million. That kind of top-line growth gets attention fast in a sector where most players have little to no commercial traction. The less cheerful part is equally real: D-Wave is still losing money, with an adjusted net loss of US$84.5 million for the year. The growth is genuine, but so is the burn rate.

The more recent commercial signals are worth naming specifically. January 2026 alone generated more than US$30 million in bookings, helped by an eight-figure QCaaS agreement and momentum from its acquisition of Quantum Circuits — a deal that significantly expands D-Wave’s gate-model roadmap and positions it to compete for a broader range of enterprise problems. In Q4 2025, revenue grew 21% year over year to US$2.8 million, with bookings reaching US$13.4 million, the second-highest quarterly level in company history. And in a development that connects directly to the current geopolitical environment, D-Wave announced a collaboration with Anduril and Davidson on quantum-classical hybrid applications for U.S. air and missile defence planning — finding at least 10x faster time-to-solution versus classical methods on threat mitigation problems. In a world where defence spending is rising and optimization at speed matters more than ever, that’s a meaningful proof point.

The risks deserve equal weight. D-Wave is still burning cash at a significant rate. Multiple insiders, including the CFO, sold shares in March 2026 — a signal worth watching even if the individual transactions are modest. The pipeline expansion figures cited by management, while dramatic, reflect early-stage commercial activity where deal definitions can be fluid. And the stock’s own 52-week range — from roughly US$5.77 to US$46.75 — tells you everything about how quickly sentiment can move in either direction. The current price near US$13.90 and a market cap around US$5.1 billion still represents a significant premium to revenue, so nobody should pretend traditional valuation metrics apply here.

Bottom line

D-Wave is not a stock you buy for stability or income. It’s the kind you buy because you believe a Canadian-founded company has a real shot at carving out a durable commercial position in one of the most consequential technology transitions underway — and because the pullback from peak hype has created a more honest entry point than existed six months ago. The revenue growth is real. The defence and enterprise pipeline is building. The risks are still very high.

For aggressive investors comfortable with that tradeoff, the current price makes the conversation more interesting than it was at US$47. The question worth sitting with is whether the commercial traction D-Wave has demonstrated so far is the beginning of a real business — or the high-water mark before the next round of dilution.