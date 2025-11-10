Turn Your TFSA Into a $1,000/Month Dividend Machine

These TSX-listed stocks reward shareholders with monthly dividends and offer a high and sustainable yield of 7% or more.

If your goal is to transform your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a $1,000/month dividend machine, consider stocks offering monthly payouts. Notably, several TSX-listed stocks distribute monthly dividends. However, before investing, it’s crucial to look beyond the payout schedule and evaluate each company’s fundamentals. Strong financial health, a proven track record of dividend payments, sustainable payout ratios, and steady earnings growth are all key factors that can help ensure your dividend income remains resilient over time.

It’s equally important to maintain a diversified portfolio. Earning $1,000 a month from dividend stocks requires a significant investment, and putting all your money into a single stock can expose you to unnecessary risk. A mix of well-established, financially sound Canadian companies across different sectors can provide stability and long-term income.

Against this backdrop, here are reliable Canadian stocks that can help turn your TFSA into a tax-free dividend machine.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one of the most reliable stocks to turn your TFSA into a monthly dividend machine. With a diversified portfolio of 197 mixed-use properties in prime locations across Canada, the REIT benefits from strong leasing demand and impressive occupancy levels. This helps generate steady net operating income and supports consistent dividend payments.

Notably, in the second quarter of 2025, SmartCentres reported a 98.6% occupancy rate and cash collections exceeding 99%, reflecting the stability of its high-quality tenant base, which includes major retailers. Lease renewals at higher rates show the ongoing strength of demand.

The REIT currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.154 per unit, translating to an attractive yield of approximately 7%. Backed by resilient core retail assets, a growing pipeline of mixed-use developments, and significant land holdings, SmartCentres is well-positioned to capitalize on urbanization trends and maintain reliable distributions in the long run.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a reliable TSX stock for your TFSA investors due to its durable payouts and high yield. The Canadian oil and gas company pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, resulting in a compelling yield of approximately 7.1%. Notably, Whitecap has returned roughly $2.7 billion to shareholders through dividends since 2013. This highlights its commitment towards enhancing shareholder value and the resilience of its payouts.

The company’s focus on efficiency and high-return projects supports sustainable long-term growth. By optimizing drilling programs and concentrating on premium assets, Whitecap continues to generate steady earnings that drive its distributions.

Its recent acquisition of Veren further strengthens its scale, adding valuable production assets that enhance both output and operational resilience. Overall, Whitecap appears well-positioned to sustain and potentially grow its dividends, making it an appealing choice for TFSA investors seeking steady income.

Firm Capital

Firm Capital (TSX:FC) is another top monthly dividend stock to add to your TFSA portfolio. The non-bank lender specializes in short-term bridge loans and real estate financing across residential and commercial markets, maintaining a disciplined and diversified lending approach.

Since 2013, the company has uninterruptedly paid dividends and also occasionally announced special payouts. Currently, Firm Capital pays a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, representing a yield of about 7.9%.

FC stock’s high yield is supported by steady lending fees and interest income. Its strategy of focusing on smaller, lower-risk loans and serving markets often overlooked by traditional banks gives it both resilience and growth potential. With solid underwriting capabilities and consistent cash generation, Firm Capital remains well-positioned to sustain its strong record of dividend payouts.

Earn over $1,000 per month in tax-free income

SmartCentres REIT, Whitecap Resources, and Firm Capital are attractive TSX stocks to start a monthly passive-income stream. By regularly investing in these TSX stocks and reinvesting your dividends, you compound your returns over time. This strategy can significantly increase the value of your TFSA portfolio over the long term and generate substantial monthly income year after year.

To put things into perspective, the table below shows that you would need roughly $171,000 in total capital, divided equally among these three dividend stocks, to generate over $1,000 per month in passive income.