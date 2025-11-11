Member Login
2 Defensive Stocks That Are Worlds Away From an AI Bubble

Let’s dive into why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Manulife (TSX:MFC) are two top defensive stocks investors should watch right now.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Key Points

  • Growth in AI stocks highlights a trend where growth stocks outperform undervalued stocks, but diversification is key to managing valuation swings.
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard and Manulife are top Canadian defensive stocks offering long-term growth potential and stability, with low valuation multiples and robust portfolios.

Growth investors may certainly look at the kinds of surges we’re seeing in a range of AI stocks and think that most other investors having out in defensive parts of the market are insane. Indeed, growth stocks have outperformed what most investors would deem as “undervalued stocks” for quite some time, and if anything, this is a trend that’s accelerated in recent years as new technologies seek to reshape how our economy functions.

That said, no matter which side of the fence you stand on when it comes to the ability of artificial intelligence to completely reshape how we live and work, it’s probably a good idea to have a diversified enough portfolio that it’s possible to withstand any sort of significant whiplash from valuation swings, some of which appear to be materializing right now.

Here are two top Canadian defensive stocks I’d argue offer such exposure right now.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

One of the top defensive companies with a valuation I’ve long thought underappreciates the company’s long-term growth potential is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

Part of this view likely stems from the fact that operating gas stations and convenience stores doesn’t sound like a high-growth business to most. And while Couche-Tard has done a fantastic job of scaling its business, acquiring thousands of locations around the world and creating one of the world’s largest such amalgamations of retail giants, Couche-Tard seemingly can’t feel the love of investors.

I think that’s a trend that could change, in part due to Couche-Tard’s high-quality portfolio of banners and its ability to improve operations at acquired locations. With tens of thousands of family-run small- and mid-sized gas station and convenience store operators out there, consolidating this sector will take time. That means there’s a steady and long-term growth runway for investors to focus on.

So, while this stock carries a current price-to-earnings multiple of just 18 times, this is a stock that could easily grow its earnings to a point where this valuation drops into the single digits. That’s too cheap, in my books.

Manulife

Manulife (TSX:MFC) is one of Canada’s top life insurance providers, having one of the best portfolios of insurance contracts (and investments) of its peer group.

The company’s durability and stability, particularly during previous periods of market turmoil, have made this stock a top value pick of mine for some time. Indeed, in order for companies trading at low valuation multiples to once again surge when the market is seemingly doing well, they need to survive times of difficulty. Manulife has done just that.

We’re all going to die. But how we choose to prepare for such certainties matters a great deal. And on this front, Manulife has done a great job of expanding into global markets, such as China, where the population is more eager to discuss such eventualities and prepare for them than in other markets.

With a strong balance sheet, a 3.8% dividend yield and a price-to-earnings ratio of just 15 times, I’d argue that Manulife possesses the defensiveness, value, and yield investors ought to be after right now.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

