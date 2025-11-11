A Perfect TFSA Stock: 6.95% Payout Each Month

The TSX’s energy sector has inherent risks, although many oil & gas industry players are suitable holdings in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for income and capital growth. Today, one company stands out and is a perfect TFSA stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a leading Canadian energy producer. This $13.1 billion growth-oriented company boasts healthy growth prospects. The high 6.95% yield is very enticing, not to mention the monthly dividend payout. Below is the income stream if the available TFSA contribution room is $14,000, or twice the annual limit in 2025.

Company Share Price Dividend/Share* No. of Shares Total Payout* Frequency** Whitecap R. $10.50 $0.73 1,333.33 $973.33 Monthly *The amounts are annual; **Divide the total payout by 12 to get the monthly payout.

The monthly payout in the example above is $81.08, tax-free if earned inside a TFSA. Also, assuming you don’t collect the dividends and instead reinvest them (12 times a year), the $14,000 investment will compound to $27,995.74 in 10 years. The profit from dividends in 120 months is $13,995.74.

WCP experienced price fluctuations during the year due to the tariff chaos. Nonetheless, the sector picked up momentum, surging nearly 9% in the last six months. Whitecap performed better, advancing 42% within the same period to raise its year-to-date gain to 9.62%.

Transformative merger

In March 2025, Whitecap Resources offered to acquire Veren Inc., a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company, and merge with it. The $15 billion deal was completed in May. Whitecap Resources became the country’s seventh-largest oil & natural gas producer and the fifth-largest natural gas producer in the post-merger.

Management is confident that the expanded asset base resulting from the transformative merger will drive meaningful value for shareholders. Whitecap Resources quickly produced outstanding operating and financial results in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

Seamless integration

In the three months ending September 30, 2025, total revenues (petroleum and natural gas) climbed 86.4% to $1.66 billion compared to Q3 2024. Net income declined 25.5% year over year to $204.2 million, but free funds flow rose 157% to $350.3 million from a year ago.

Due to seamless integration and robust operational performance, the board of directors has approved a capital budget of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion for 2026. Whitecap targets an average annual production of 370,000 to 375,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The 2025 production guidance is 305,000 boe/d.

U.S. tariffs are a risk to the business and profits. However, Whitecap Resources is more resilient to trade tensions and economic headwinds due to its merger with Veren. The company is also prepared to tighten its budget if the current oil price downtrend continues.

According to Dane Gregoris, an analyst at the research firm Enverus, the Canadian oilpatch remains reliably productive. It has other advantages to keep production high despite lower prices.

Uninterrupted payouts

Whitecap Resources is a high-quality stock if the payout consistency is your primary consideration. The large-cap stock hasn’t missed a monthly payment to shareholders since January 2013. For TFSA investors seeking steady income, this dividend payer’s reliability makes it a top choice.