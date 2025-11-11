Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Perfect TFSA Stock: 6.95% Payout Each Month

A Perfect TFSA Stock: 6.95% Payout Each Month

A more resilient, high-yield energy stock paying monthly dividends is a perfect holding in a TFSA.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) — a $13.1B Canadian oil & gas producer trading near $10.50 with a high 6.95% yield and monthly dividends, making it a strong TFSA income pick (example: $14,000 → ~ $81/month tax‑free; ~ $27,996 if reinvested over 10 years).
  • The Veren merger (May 2025) materially scaled the company (now among Canada’s largest producers), Q3 revenue jumped ~86% y/y and free funds flow rose ~157% to $350.3M, and uninterrupted monthly payouts since 2013 highlight its income reliability despite tariff risks.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Whitecap Resources ] >

The TSX’s energy sector has inherent risks, although many oil & gas industry players are suitable holdings in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for income and capital growth. Today, one company stands out and is a perfect TFSA stock. 

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a leading Canadian energy producer. This $13.1 billion growth-oriented company boasts healthy growth prospects. The high 6.95% yield is very enticing, not to mention the monthly dividend payout. Below is the income stream if the available TFSA contribution room is $14,000, or twice the annual limit in 2025.

CompanyShare PriceDividend/Share*No. of SharesTotal Payout*Frequency**
Whitecap R.$10.50$0.731,333.33$973.33Monthly
*The amounts are annual; **Divide the total payout by 12 to get the monthly payout.

The monthly payout in the example above is $81.08, tax-free if earned inside a TFSA. Also, assuming you don’t collect the dividends and instead reinvest them (12 times a year), the $14,000 investment will compound to $27,995.74 in 10 years. The profit from dividends in 120 months is $13,995.74.

WCP experienced price fluctuations during the year due to the tariff chaos. Nonetheless, the sector picked up momentum, surging nearly 9% in the last six months. Whitecap performed better, advancing 42% within the same period to raise its year-to-date gain to 9.62%.

Transformative merger

In March 2025, Whitecap Resources offered to acquire Veren Inc., a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company, and merge with it. The $15 billion deal was completed in May. Whitecap Resources became the country’s seventh-largest oil & natural gas producer and the fifth-largest natural gas producer in the post-merger.

Management is confident that the expanded asset base resulting from the transformative merger will drive meaningful value for shareholders. Whitecap Resources quickly produced outstanding operating and financial results in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

Seamless integration

In the three months ending September 30, 2025, total revenues (petroleum and natural gas) climbed 86.4% to $1.66 billion compared to Q3 2024. Net income declined 25.5% year over year to $204.2 million, but free funds flow rose 157% to $350.3 million from a year ago.

Due to seamless integration and robust operational performance, the board of directors has approved a capital budget of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion for 2026. Whitecap targets an average annual production of 370,000 to 375,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The 2025 production guidance is 305,000 boe/d.

U.S. tariffs are a risk to the business and profits. However, Whitecap Resources is more resilient to trade tensions and economic headwinds due to its merger with Veren. The company is also prepared to tighten its budget if the current oil price downtrend continues.

According to Dane Gregoris, an analyst at the research firm Enverus, the Canadian oilpatch remains reliably productive. It has other advantages to keep production high despite lower prices.

Uninterrupted payouts

Whitecap Resources is a high-quality stock if the payout consistency is your primary consideration. The large-cap stock hasn’t missed a monthly payment to shareholders since January 2013. For TFSA investors seeking steady income, this dividend payer’s reliability makes it a top choice.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Affordable Stability: Large-Cap Stocks You Can Buy Under $50

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are four of the best large-cap stocks that Canadian investors can buy now and hold for years to come.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a $500/Monthly Dividend Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn your TFSA into a tax-free monthly paycheque with a balanced mix of reliable dividend stocks, REITs, and disciplined reinvestment.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Investors focused on earning passive income can take a closer look at these two solid names.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Canadians in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hunting for dependable TSX dividend winners in 2025? Waste Connections, Fortis, and Telus combine steady cash flow, dividend growth, and…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Canadian Stocks That Offer 5.6% Dividend Yields

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why BCE’s 5.4% dividend yield and Enbridge’s 5.6% yield tell two compelling passive income investment stories

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why this global company is one of the best dividend stocks to buy right now and hold for decades…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a $1,000/Month Dividend Machine

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX-listed stocks reward shareholders with monthly dividends and offer a high and sustainable yield of 7% or more.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Edging in? It’s Not too Late to Catch Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Late to saving? VXC gives cheap, global diversification so your TFSA can compound growth and help you catch up.

Read more »