An Ideal Income Stock With 5.7% Payments Each Month

So, you’re looking for the perfect monthly TSX stock — one that pays investors like clockwork while still growing steadily in the background. Well, there are a few items to look for. The dividend stock should offer a sustainable yield backed by strong, predictable cash flow from essential industries like real estate, infrastructure, or utilities. The dividend needs to be well covered by earnings, not dependent on debt or market swings, ensuring payments keep flowing even in volatile markets.

Just as important, the dividend stock should have room to expand through organic growth, smart acquisitions, or rising rents and rates. That way, investors can benefit from both income and capital appreciation. In short, the ideal monthly payer combines stability, reliability, and quiet compounding power. The kind of stock that turns a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a steady, tax-free paycheque machine.

DIR works

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a nearly perfect TFSA stock for investors seeking reliable monthly dividends combined with steady long-term growth. The dividend stock owns and operates a portfolio of modern industrial and logistics properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe. The kind of real estate that has become indispensable in a world driven by e-commerce, automation, and supply chain modernization.

With global demand for warehouse and distribution space showing no signs of slowing, Dream Industrial is in the sweet spot of a long-lasting structural boom that continues to lift both rental income and property values. The growth story adds another layer of appeal. Dream Industrial has been expanding aggressively in Europe, where industrial rents continue to rise, and in Canada’s largest urban markets, where modern warehouse space is scarce.

It’s also redeveloping some of its existing properties to capture higher rental income and value. That steady development pipeline, combined with long-term leases that include inflation-linked rent increases, means investors can expect both stable income today and capital appreciation tomorrow. That’s exactly what a TFSA is built for.

Value and income

From a risk standpoint, the REIT’s geographic diversification and focus on logistics properties make it more resilient than most. Even during market downturns, demand for warehouses and distribution centres remains robust. That’s supported by the ongoing growth in e-commerce and the trend toward near-shoring. Dream Industrial’s portfolio occupancy consistently sits above 95%, underscoring how critical its assets are to the global supply chain.

Furthermore, the dividend stock offers strong value for investors today. Shares may be down 3.5% in the last year, but have risen a whopping 22% in the last six months! And yet it still trades in value territory at just 14.5 times earnings, and just 0.78 times book value. If that’s not a deal, I don’t know what is.

Yet what makes it ideal for a TFSA is its strong balance of stability and growth. The REIT pays a monthly distribution yielding around 5.7% supported by an 82% payout ratio. This gives investors dependable, tax-free cash flow that can either be reinvested or used as a steady income stream. Those payouts are well supported by recurring lease revenue from high-quality tenants, many of whom operate in essential logistics and manufacturing sectors. Dream Industrial also has one of the healthiest balance sheets in the Canadian REIT space, with manageable debt and solid liquidity, ensuring its distributions remain sustainable even in higher-rate environments.

Bottom line

In short, DIR checks every box for a perfect TFSA holding: monthly income, strong underlying assets, a disciplined management team, and built-in growth potential. In fact, here is what just $7,000 invested in DIR inside your TFSA could earn from dividends alone at writing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DIR.UN $12.52 559 $0.70 $391.30 Monthly $6,999.68

Altogether, it’s a “sleep-well-at-night” investment, one that quietly compounds value while paying you every month. This makes it a cornerstone for anyone building a tax-free passive-income stream that grows alongside the modern economy.