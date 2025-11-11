Member Login
Home » Investing » An Ideal Income Stock With 5.7% Payments Each Month

An Ideal Income Stock With 5.7% Payments Each Month

Dream Industrial REIT pays reliable monthly income from modern logistics assets while quietly compounding value through redevelopment and global expansion.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • DIR pays monthly distributions (5.7% yield), ideal for TFSA tax-free income and compounding.
  • High-quality industrial properties, 95%+ occupancy, and inflation-linked leases support rising rents and growth.
  • Strong balance sheet, manageable debt, and attractive valuation help sustain distributions in higher-rate environments.

So, you’re looking for the perfect monthly TSX stock — one that pays investors like clockwork while still growing steadily in the background. Well, there are a few items to look for. The dividend stock should offer a sustainable yield backed by strong, predictable cash flow from essential industries like real estate, infrastructure, or utilities. The dividend needs to be well covered by earnings, not dependent on debt or market swings, ensuring payments keep flowing even in volatile markets.

Just as important, the dividend stock should have room to expand through organic growth, smart acquisitions, or rising rents and rates. That way, investors can benefit from both income and capital appreciation. In short, the ideal monthly payer combines stability, reliability, and quiet compounding power. The kind of stock that turns a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a steady, tax-free paycheque machine.

DIR works

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a nearly perfect TFSA stock for investors seeking reliable monthly dividends combined with steady long-term growth. The dividend stock owns and operates a portfolio of modern industrial and logistics properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe. The kind of real estate that has become indispensable in a world driven by e-commerce, automation, and supply chain modernization.

With global demand for warehouse and distribution space showing no signs of slowing, Dream Industrial is in the sweet spot of a long-lasting structural boom that continues to lift both rental income and property values. The growth story adds another layer of appeal. Dream Industrial has been expanding aggressively in Europe, where industrial rents continue to rise, and in Canada’s largest urban markets, where modern warehouse space is scarce.

It’s also redeveloping some of its existing properties to capture higher rental income and value. That steady development pipeline, combined with long-term leases that include inflation-linked rent increases, means investors can expect both stable income today and capital appreciation tomorrow. That’s exactly what a TFSA is built for.

Value and income

From a risk standpoint, the REIT’s geographic diversification and focus on logistics properties make it more resilient than most. Even during market downturns, demand for warehouses and distribution centres remains robust. That’s supported by the ongoing growth in e-commerce and the trend toward near-shoring. Dream Industrial’s portfolio occupancy consistently sits above 95%, underscoring how critical its assets are to the global supply chain.

Furthermore, the dividend stock offers strong value for investors today. Shares may be down 3.5% in the last year, but have risen a whopping 22% in the last six months! And yet it still trades in value territory at just 14.5 times earnings, and just 0.78 times book value. If that’s not a deal, I don’t know what is.

Yet what makes it ideal for a TFSA is its strong balance of stability and growth. The REIT pays a monthly distribution yielding around 5.7% supported by an 82% payout ratio. This gives investors dependable, tax-free cash flow that can either be reinvested or used as a steady income stream. Those payouts are well supported by recurring lease revenue from high-quality tenants, many of whom operate in essential logistics and manufacturing sectors. Dream Industrial also has one of the healthiest balance sheets in the Canadian REIT space, with manageable debt and solid liquidity, ensuring its distributions remain sustainable even in higher-rate environments.

Bottom line

In short, DIR checks every box for a perfect TFSA holding: monthly income, strong underlying assets, a disciplined management team, and built-in growth potential. In fact, here is what just $7,000 invested in DIR inside your TFSA could earn from dividends alone at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
DIR.UN$12.52559$0.70$391.30Monthly$6,999.68

Altogether, it’s a “sleep-well-at-night” investment, one that quietly compounds value while paying you every month. This makes it a cornerstone for anyone building a tax-free passive-income stream that grows alongside the modern economy.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Down 35% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP.UN offers discounted exposure to global renewable energy with stable, inflation-linked cash flow and growing dividends – an enticing long-term…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock, Even at 2.6%, for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Savaria is a TFSA-friendly pick that pays monthly, serves aging demographics, and balances steady income with long-term growth potential.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $7,000 in a TFSA Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These three dividend stocks can help you achieve your short and long-term investment goals.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's how much these three solid dividend stocks could bring in.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Is This 8.2% Dividend Stock Perfect for Your TFSA?

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors looking for a passive-income stream should consider investing in this dividend stock, which offers you a yield of…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Down 15% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

BAM is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that is down 15% from all-time highs and offers you a yield of…

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Dividend Stocks

The Top 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Belong in Everyone’s Portfolio

| Robin Brown

Trying to get more dividend income in your portfolio? Here are five top Canadian dividend stocks that you will want…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: 7% Payout Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

SmartCentres REIT is a TFSA-friendly pick. It pays monthly and has a high yield and stable retail rents with growth…

Read more »