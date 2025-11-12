3 High-Yield TSX Stocks for Worry-Free Passive Income

These TSX-listed companies have durable dividend payment history, offer high yields, and are likely to sustain their payouts.

High-yield dividend stocks are a compelling option to generate passive income. However, choosing TSX stocks only based on high yields can be a risky bet. A yield that looks unusually high can sometimes be a red flag, signalling that a company’s share price has fallen due to financial challenges. In such cases, the payout may not be sustainable, and the dividend could eventually be reduced or suspended.

The key, therefore, is to focus on companies that combine attractive yields with solid fundamentals. These are businesses with strong balance sheets, reliable cash flows, and the capacity to maintain or even grow their dividends over time. Investing in such stocks can strengthen your income portfolio and provide a dependable source of returns without constant worry.

With interest rates easing recently, the appeal of high-yield dividend stocks has only grown. In this environment, some top TSX-listed companies stand out as compelling opportunities for investors seeking both stability and income. Here are three TSX stocks worth considering for worry-free passive income right now.

High-yield TSX stock #1: Telus

Investors seeking a reliable, high-yield stock may consider Telus (TSX:T). This Canadian telecom leader has a history of consistently paying and growing its dividends through the multi-year dividend-growth program. Since 2004, Telus has distributed over $24 billion in dividends and has consistently increased them multiple times. Besides a reliable dividend, it also offers a high yield of about 8.1%.

Telus’s payouts are supported by its ability to consistently deliver profitable growth and strong cash flow. Also, it maintains a sustainable payout ratio of 60-75% of free cash flow. Looking ahead, the company expects its annual dividend growth to be in the range of 3-8% through 2028.

Telus’s strong wireless network, appealing bundled packages, and expansion of its PureFibre broadband infrastructure are expected to boost its subscriber base and keep churn rates low. Additionally, the company’s focus on attracting high-margin customers and cost-saving measures should support future earnings growth. Its efforts to diversify revenue streams will also contribute to long-term growth and help sustain distributions.

High-yield TSX stock #2: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

Firm Capital (TSX:FC) is another reliable high-yield dividend stock to generate stress-free passive income. This non-bank lender specializes in short-term bridge loans and real estate financing, serving both residential and commercial markets. Its disciplined and diversified lending approach helps minimize risk while maintaining consistent payouts.

The company is known for its reliable distributions, having paid uninterrupted dividends since 2013 and occasionally rewarding shareholders with special dividend payments. Currently, Firm Capital distributes a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, yielding over 7.9%.

Firm Capital’s high yield is covered through a steady stream of lending fees and robust interest income. By concentrating on smaller, lower-risk loans and targeting market segments often neglected by traditional banks, Firm Capital has carved out a resilient niche with strong growth prospects. Further, its solid underwriting capabilities and consistent cash generation position it well to maintain its monthly payouts.

High-yield TSX stock #3: SmartCentres REIT

Like Firm Capital, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) also pays monthly dividends and offers a high yield. This real estate investment trust (REIT) is well-known for its durable dividend payouts, supported by a well-diversified real estate portfolio that generates stable net operating income (NOI). Currently, the company offers a dividend of $0.154 per month, translating to a high yield of approximately 7%.

Thanks to its diversified portfolio of 197 mixed-use properties in prime locations across Canada, the company enjoys strong leasing demand and high occupancy levels. This helps the REIT to renew leases at higher rents and generate steady NOI. Its cash collection rate also remains high (about 99%), reflecting its stable tenant base, which includes major retailers.

Backed by resilient core retail assets, a growing pipeline of mixed-use developments, a strong balance sheet, and significant land holdings, SmartCentres is well-positioned to deliver solid NOI and maintain its distributions in the long run.