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How to Use a TFSA to Bring In $500 a Month Completely Tax-Free

If you have a sizable TFSA balance, this TSX monthly income fund could put it to work.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
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Key Points
  • EIT.UN is an actively managed closed-end fund using leverage to help generate high monthly distributions.
  • Generating $500 per month tax free with EIT.UN currently requires 5,000 shares or approximately $86,000 invested.
  • TFSA investors should understand the added risks, fees, and leverage involved before chasing the fund’s high yield.
10 stocks we like better than Canoe Eit Income Fund

An extra $500 per month arriving completely tax free can go a lot further than many people think. That could cover groceries, utilities, a car payment, insurance, or simply create a bit more breathing room in your monthly budget. And because the income comes from a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), none of those withdrawals increases your taxable income.

One way some Canadians try to generate that level of passive income is through Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN), a closed-end income fund that currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.10 per share. This is different than exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and dividend stocks, though, so read on for the specifics.

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Doing the passive-income math first

The math itself is fairly straightforward. To generate $500 per month tax-free from EIT.UN in a TFSA, you would need the following:

500÷0.10=5,000500 \div 0.10 = 5{,}000

That means owning 5,000 shares of EIT.UN. Using a share price of $17.20 as of May 14, the total investment required would be this:

5,000×17.20=86,0005{,}000 \times 17.20 = 86{,}000

So, investors would need approximately $86,000 invested inside a TFSA in EIT.UN to target around $500 per month in tax-free income.

Hold up — understand what you’re buying first

Before chasing the yield, though, it is important to understand what EIT.UN actually is. This is an actively managed closed-end income fund holding a diversified portfolio of Canadian and U.S. stocks.

The fund is currently managed by Robert Taylor, a chartered professional accountant and chartered financial analyst, and the portfolio holds just under 50 stocks across sectors like financials, energy, and industrials.

One major reason the yield is so high is that the fund uses leverage. EIT.UN is permitted to borrow up to 120%, or 1.2 times of its net asset value (NAV), which can help amplify returns and yield during stronger markets but also increases downside risk during weaker ones.

The fund also charges a relatively high 1.1% management fee compared to low-cost index ETFs. Borrowing costs tied to leverage can create additional expense drag as well, on top of this.

Another detail investors should understand is that EIT.UN sometimes trades at a discount or premium to its NAV. In simple terms, the market price of the fund can differ from the value of the underlying portfolio holdings themselves. Most of the time, you can buy it at a slight discount, but there’s no guarantee it will ever close.

Historically, though, the strategy has delivered fairly strong total returns. With distributions reinvested, EIT.UN compounded at roughly 18.46% annualized over the past five years, but this is before taxes.

Of course, investors should remember that distributions are not guaranteed. The payout can fluctuate depending on market conditions, leverage costs, and portfolio performance. Principal losses are also possible.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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