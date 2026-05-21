This Perfect TFSA Stock Yields 6.4% Annually and Pays Cash Every Single Month

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust yields 6.4% annually and pays you every single month. Here’s why this healthcare REIT belongs in your TFSA right now.

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With over $400 million in liquidity, proceeds from a European asset sale, and a pipeline of new Canadian and U.S. acquisitions, VIT is quietly building toward a leaner, higher-growth future.

The REIT reported same-property net operating income (NOI) growth of 3% year over year in Q1 2026, with portfolio occupancy above 96% and a weighted average lease term of more than 12 years.

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust is Canada's only listed REIT focused exclusively on critical healthcare infrastructure, with 133 properties across four continents.

If you want monthly income plus long-term growth potential sheltered inside your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VIT.LUN) deserves a serious look right now. The Canadian dividend stock currently yields around 6.4% annually and distributes cash monthly, making it attractive to income-seeking investors.

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Why Vital Infrastructure is a good TFSA stock to own

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust, formerly known as Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT, is Canada’s only publicly listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused purely on critical healthcare infrastructure.

As of early 2026, the REIT holds interests in 133 income-producing properties totalling 13 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its portfolio spans Canada, the United States, Australia, Brazil, and Europe.

Vital owns hospitals, medical outpatient buildings, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic and imaging facilities, and rehabilitation centers. Healthcare tenants sign long, inflation-indexed leases and operate from locations tied directly to patient care.

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The weighted-average lease term across Vital’s portfolio exceeds 12 years. That is the longest in the Canadian REIT sector, according to CEO Zachary Vaughan. Portfolio occupancy sits above 96%, which should help it generate steady cash flows over the upcoming decade.

A strong performance in Q1

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, Vital reported same-property net operating income growth of 3% year over year on a proportionate basis, coming in at $57.4 million for the quarter. The growth was driven by contractual rent escalations, higher parking income, and improved cost recoveries.

A decision to outsource facilities management in the Canadian portfolio late last year added costs that weighed on results. Strip that out, and same-property net operating income (NOI) growth would have been closer to 4%.

Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.11 per unit, up from $0.10 in the year-ago period. The adjusted FFO payout ratio was 87%, an improvement from 92% in the same period last year. That is a healthy payout ratio for a REIT, one that suggests the distribution is well covered.

The TSX dividend stock is focusing on its balance sheet

One concern that has followed VIT for years is leverage. Proportionate leverage stood at roughly 52.7% at the end of Q1, and the company expects it to fall below 50% once European sale proceeds fully land.

Vital agreed to sell a portfolio of 33 properties across the Netherlands and Germany. The Netherlands portion closed in late April, and the German assets are expected to close in Q2. Total net proceeds will be around $145 million, earmarked for debt reduction and future growth investments.

Available liquidity already sits above $400 million. The company is targeting a couple of hundred million in new acquisitions this year across Canada and the United States, funded through a combination of recycling proceeds and existing liquidity.

A new development with Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario, is expected to generate roughly $9 million in annual NOI when completed in 2029.

At its core, Vital’s business is underpinned by something no market cycle can easily erode: aging populations and growing demand for healthcare real estate.

Canada’s healthcare system, along with those in Australia and Brazil, continues to shift care from large hospitals toward outpatient and ambulatory settings.

Vital is actively partnering with health systems to build the infrastructure that enables that shift.

For TFSA investors seeking steady monthly income and a credible growth story, VIT stands out as a rare combination in today’s market. The 6.4% yield is real, the portfolio is essential, and the balance sheet is improving. That is a compelling case.