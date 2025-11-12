Member Login
The Best 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Belong in Everyone's Portfolio

Build a reliable dividend portfolio with five TSX names across energy, utilities, and REITs that deliver steady yields and growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Diversify across energy, utilities, and REITs to reduce correlation and stabilize income through cycles.
  • Choose dividend stocks with durable cash flows, long-term contracts, and inflation-linked revenue for reliable payouts.
  • Together these names offer steady yields (2.55%–7.4%) plus growth potential from renewables and logistics demand.

A perfect dividend portfolio isn’t just about collecting yield. It’s about balancing reliability, growth, and staying power. That’s what makes the dividend stocks I”ll discuss today such a compelling mix. Each sits in a different corner of the economy, yet all deliver consistent income with built-in resilience. Together, these form a portfolio that pays investors steadily while quietly compounding behind the scenes.

Energy

First, we’ll get into energy stocks, as these are essential no matter what happens in the world. Yet you also want energy stocks that will keep doing well even during the energy transition. That’s why I like Northland Power (TSX:NPI). This dividend stock owns and operates renewable power projects across Europe, Asia, and North America, with a focus on offshore wind and energy storage. Its contracts provide predictable cash flow, and new developments in Germany and Taiwan could drive strong earnings growth in the coming years. Meanwhile, the dividend stock offers a 4.8% dividend yield at writing.

Then there’s Capital Power (TSX:CPX), which offers the kind of reliability dividend investors love, but with more upside than many utilities. It generates electricity from a mix of renewables and natural gas and has steadily increased its payout for more than a decade. Its long-term power purchase agreements lock in cash flow, while new renewable projects in Alberta and the U.S. add a growth layer. Capital Power is also investing in carbon capture and hydrogen initiatives, making it one of the few mid-cap utilities proactively adapting to the energy transition. Add in a 4% yield, and what’s not to love?

Finally, Hydro One (TSX:H) is as close to a sure thing as the TSX offers. It operates Ontario’s electricity transmission network, giving it a near-monopoly on critical infrastructure. The dividend stock’s regulated returns and inflation-linked rate base make its cash flow remarkably steady. Hydro One’s payout grows modestly each year, supported by predictable earnings and minimal exposure to economic cycles. And right now, investors can grab it with a 2.6% yield.

REIT

Now, we can’t discuss dividend stocks without real estate investment trusts (REIT). Yet the type really matters. Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is the quiet workhorse of industrial real estate. It owns warehouses and logistics facilities across Canada and Europe, benefiting from the global e-commerce boom. Even as interest rates rattled the REIT sector, Dream Industrial’s strong occupancy rates and inflation-indexed leases have protected its income stream. The trust pays a steady monthly distribution yielding 5.6%, and maintains a solid balance sheet. This gives investors both stability and long-term growth potential as demand for logistics space continues to expand.

Rounding out the group, Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) delivers something few investors have in their portfolios, exposure to a niche real estate market that’s surprisingly resilient. It owns and leases auto dealership properties across Canada to some of the country’s strongest dealership groups. These are long-term, triple-net leases that generate stable, inflation-protected income. The dividend stock’s conservative approach and focus on essential real estate have allowed it to maintain steady monthly distributions even through market turbulence. Right now, you can grab it with a yield of 7.4%!

Bottom line

Together, these five dividend stocks cover clean energy, industrial logistics, power generation, utilities, and specialized real estate. These sectors rarely move in lockstep. Each pays reliable dividends backed by durable assets and essential services. In fact, here’s what $3,000 invested in each could bring in from dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPI$25.00120$1.20$144.00Quarterly$3,000
CPX$66.4245$2.69$121.05Quarterly$2,988.90
H$52.1657$1.33$75.81Quarterly$2,973.12
DIR.UN$12.54239$0.70$167.30Monthly$2,996.06
APR.UN$10.91274$0.81$221.94Monthly$2,988.34

For investors building a dividend portfolio that can stand strong through rate cuts, recessions, or rallies, these dividend stocks are the kind of under-appreciated names that deliver both peace of mind and long-term compounding power.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Capital Power, and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

