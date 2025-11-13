Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Ideal Canadian Stock for Both Growth and Dividends

1 Ideal Canadian Stock for Both Growth and Dividends

Ag Growth International mixes essential, recession-resistant demand with a debt-cutting turnaround and cheap valuation.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
farmer holds box of leafy greens

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Ag Growth makes essential grain-handling equipment, giving it steady global demand tied to food supply.
  • Management reduced debt, improved margins, and is seeing strong orders, boosting earnings momentum.
  • Trading near 8x forward earnings with a 1.9% yield, AFN looks undervalued with room for dividend growth.

To find growth and dividends from a Canadian stock, there are a few items to consider. Investors want to focus on companies that generate consistent cash flow, reinvest profits wisely, and reward shareholders through steady payout increases. Look for businesses with expanding revenue and earnings, ideally in sectors with long-term demand drivers like infrastructure, technology, or clean energy. All while they maintain manageable debt and a payout ratio below 70%.

A rising dividend track record signals strong management and financial health, while growing free cash flow shows the dividend stock can fund both operations and shareholder returns. The sweet spot is a stock with a modest but growing yield and a clear path for earnings expansion – one that lets you earn income today and enjoy capital gains tomorrow.

Ag Growth

Ag Growth International (TSX:AFN) is one of those rare Canadian industrials that quietly bridges the gap between dependable dividends and long-term growth. Based in Winnipeg, AFN designs and manufactures grain handling, storage, and processing equipment used by farmers and agribusinesses around the world. It’s deeply tied to the global food supply chain, so its products are always in demand.

And to be clear, not just in strong agricultural cycles but also as developing economies modernize their infrastructure. That essential role gives AFN a resilient, cash-generating foundation that supports both steady income and reinvestment for future expansion.

Turning it around

Yet what makes AFN stand out today is how it has evolved. The dividend stock went through a challenging period of high debt and earnings pressure, but in recent years management has aggressively deleveraged the balance sheet, simplified operations, and improved profitability. That turnaround has restored investor confidence and positioned AFN for a new phase of growth.

With food demand climbing and global grain trade expected to expand, the company is now benefiting from record equipment orders and improving margins. Its international exposure from North America to Latin America and Asia also reduces reliance on any single market. This gives it a strong growth runway as countries invest in more efficient food production and storage systems.

Value and income

AFN’s dividend adds another layer of appeal. It currently yields around 1.9%, a payout backed by healthy free cash flow and a conservative distribution ratio after recent balance sheet improvements. That payout is not only sustainable, but also has room to grow as earnings recover at a low 48% payout ratio. Furthermore, the dividend stock has a history of rewarding shareholders while still reinvesting heavily in product innovation, automation, and global expansion.

From a valuation standpoint, AFN still trades below its historical averages, which gives investors the opportunity to buy into a recovering growth story that’s already generating solid cash flow. It now trades at just 8 times forward earnings and 0.45 times sales. Analysts have turned more bullish, noting that the dividend stock’s profitability improvements and ongoing cost efficiencies are setting it up for consistent earnings growth over the next few years. In addition, the secular demand for food security, storage infrastructure, and sustainable agriculture means AFN’s business has long-term relevance that few industrials can match.

Bottom line

Ag Growth International is the kind of dividend stock that rewards patience and conviction. It has rebuilt its financial strength, revitalized growth momentum, and offers a dependable dividend that can grow with its earnings. Even during this turnaround, here’s what investors could bring in from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AFN$32.74213$0.60$127.80Quarterly$6,977.62

For Canadian investors looking for a balance between income and upside, AFN fits the profile of a perfect growth-and-dividend stock for the years ahead.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ag Growth International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Happily Buy Now and Hold for at Least the Next 3 Years

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock and another grower worth buying and holding for the long haul.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Sneha Nahata

Dollarama is well-positioned to deliver steady returns. The company’s focus on affordability makes it a defensive play.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

2 Screaming Buys I’d Hold for The Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for two TSX stocks to hold for 20 years? Toromont and ATS offer durable growth, recurring cash flow, and…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Emera Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Emera is one of the best and most reliable dividend stocks in Canada, here's one that's even safer in…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Here are some of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy and hold in a TFSA for the years…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Top TSX Stocks

Got $1,000? The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term picks for any portfolio. Here’s a trio of the best Canadian stocks to…

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Knight to Hold Through Any Market Crash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Power Corporation is a Dividend Knight, with diversified financial holdings, conservative management, and a 3.6% yield making it a crash-resistant…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This 2.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Savaria is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout, a yield of 2.5% and a significant upside…

Read more »