Here Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

These TSX stocks have strong fundamentals and promising growth outlooks, and are likely to generate above-average returns in the long term.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Stocks offer investors the potential for substantial growth over time, making them one of the top investments for building wealth.
  • Many TSX stocks have delivered above-average returns in the long term, creating significant wealth for their shareholders.
  • These businesses possess strong fundamentals and promising growth outlooks, which are the key ingredients that drive value creation for shareholders.

Stocks are among the top investments for building wealth, offering investors the potential for substantial growth over time. For instance, many TSX stocks have delivered above-average returns in the long term. These businesses possess strong fundamentals, solid balance sheets, and promising growth outlooks, all key ingredients that drive value creation for shareholders.

With this background, here are my top three TSX stocks to buy right now.

CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is one of my top picks on the TSX to buy right now. It provides advanced consumable chemical solutions that play a key role at every stage of the oilfield lifecycle. Thanks to the strong demand for its chemicals, CES Energy offers considerable long-term upside potential.

The company’s strong positioning within the energy sector stems from several key advantages. CES Energy is strategically positioned to benefit from the continued expansion in upstream oil and gas activity. Moreover, the growing use of advanced chemical technologies to boost production efficiency and higher service intensity across the sector augurs well for growth.

At the same time, CES Energy’s asset-light and capital-efficient business model allows it to generate robust free cash flow. This financial strength enables CES Energy to pursue growth opportunities.

CES Energy’s diversified and well-integrated operational footprint further strengthens its bull case. With the majority of its revenue coming from the U.S. market and a flexible supply chain, the company is well-positioned to withstand regional disruptions. As drilling and production activity continue to increase across key U.S. basins, and demand for high-performance chemical solutions grows, CES Energy Solutions appears well-positioned to deliver solid growth and significant returns.

Shopify stock

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of my favourite TSX stocks to buy and hold due to its ability to deliver outsized returns. Over the past three years, shares of this e-commerce giant have surged more than 319%. Moreover, it has delivered a solid 5,773% gain over the past decade.

Despite its stellar gains, Shopify has the potential to deliver considerable returns in the long run. The Canadian tech giant is well-positioned to capitalize on the global transition toward digital and multichannel retail.  Its unified commerce platform attracts a wide range of merchants, from small startups to some of the world’s most recognized brands, which rely on Shopify’s tools to power both online and in-person sales.

The company continues to roll out new tools and services designed to enhance the merchant experience and open up new revenue opportunities. At the same time, Shopify is sharpening its focus on operational efficiency and sustainable profitability. These initiatives will support long-term growth.

Shopify is making significant inroads into the offline retail and business-to-business (B2B) spaces. These expansions are driving higher gross merchandise volumes and deepening its foothold in the broader omnichannel commerce market. By diversifying its reach and strengthening its ecosystem, Shopify is building a foundation that can sustain growth well into the future.

SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is another attractive stock to buy right now. While the company is grappling with issues such as softer commodity prices and macro uncertainty, its fundamentals remain solid, anchored by a diverse network of waste management and energy infrastructure assets that produce steady cash flows. Approximately 80% of its adjusted EBITDA is derived from production and industrial activity, providing insulation from commodity market volatility.

The company is expected to benefit from steady waste and energy volumes driven by ongoing industrial activity. Additionally, management’s focus on cost control and operational efficiency continues to support margins, even amid a softer pricing environment.

Although its metals recycling segment faces temporary headwinds from trade factors, SECURE is laying the groundwork for renewed growth in 2026. Its major infrastructure projects are nearing completion, and new organic initiatives are expected to drive additional EBITDA gains.

With resilient oil and gas production in Canada and expanding infrastructure throughput, SECURE’s long-term growth outlook remains positive. Its stable revenue streams and strong position in essential energy and waste services create a durable foundation for solid growth.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends CES Energy Solutions and Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

