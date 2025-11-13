Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 3 Years?

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that has returned 150% to shareholders over the past decade. Here’s why it could gain 28% over three years.

Valued at a market cap of $149 billion, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an energy infrastructure giant that has returned 150% to shareholders in the past decade, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

Since the start of 2001, the TSX dividend stock has returned 1,720% to investors in dividend-adjusted gains. Let’s see if ENB stock can continue to deliver inflation-beating returns over the next three years.

Enbridge is an infrastructure giant

Enbridge is among the largest energy infrastructure companies in the world. The Calgary-based entity transports approximately 30% of the crude oil produced across the continent and nearly 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States.

The company’s liquids pipeline system spans approximately 18,000 miles of active pipeline, delivering around 5.8 million barrels of crude oil and liquids daily. This extensive network transported more than 4.7 billion barrels in 2024, the highest annual total in the company’s history, while maintaining a safe delivery record of over 99.99%. Enbridge handles about 65% of U.S.-bound Canadian oil exports and accounts for 40% of total U.S. crude oil imports.

The transmission and midstream network covers approximately 18,952 miles across 31 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. Major systems, such as Texas Eastern Transmission, can transport more than 12 billion cubic feet per day, connecting Texas and Gulf Coast supplies with northeastern U.S. markets. The company operates 273.8 billion cubic feet of net working storage across multiple states and provinces.

Enbridge expanded significantly into gas utilities with its acquisition of Dominion Energy North Carolina in October 2024, now operating as Enbridge Gas North Carolina.

This purchase brought the total customer base to 7.1 million across six states and two provinces. The combined utility franchise encompasses 110,606 miles of transmission and distribution mainlines, as well as 64,453 miles of service lines.

The renewable energy portfolio demonstrates Enbridge’s commitment to energy transition. Since 2002, the company has invested over $8 billion in clean energy projects now capable of generating 7,212 megawatts gross of zero-emission power.

This includes 23 wind farms, 17 solar operations, and one geothermal project. Its current renewable capacity can meet electricity needs for approximately 1.9 million homes.

How did Enbridge stock perform in Q3 2025?

Enbridge delivered record Q3 adjusted EBITDA driven by strong performance across all business segments and a full quarter contribution from recently acquired U.S. gas utilities.

The Calgary-based energy infrastructure giant maintained its leverage ratio at 4.8 times debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), comfortably within the target range of 4.5 to 5 times, while keeping guidance on track for year-end results in the upper half of the EBITDA range.

Enbridge added $3 billion in new growth capital during the quarter, demonstrating progress on commitments made at the company’s investor day earlier this year. Major sanctioned projects include the Southern Illinois Connector in the liquids segment, which will add 100,000 barrels per day of capacity from Western Canada to Nederland, Texas, through a combination of new pipeline construction and existing system optimization.

The gas transmission business has seen significant expansion, with sanctioned projects totalling over $3 billion since March. Moreover, the gas distribution segment benefited from positive rate settlements in North Carolina and Utah.

Both utilities are seeing strong tailwinds from data centre development and power generation demand, with over 50 opportunities identified that could serve up to 5 billion cubic feet per day.

What is the ENB stock price target?

Analysts tracking ENB stock forecast adjusted earnings to expand from $2.80 per share in 2024 to $3.93 per share in 2029. Today, ENB stock trades at 21.6 times forward earnings, which is higher than its 10-year average multiple of 19.3 times. If ENB reverts to its historical average, it should gain 12% over the next three years.

If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 28%. Enbridge stock has increased its annual dividend per share from $2.12 in 2016 to $3.66 in 2024. It is forecast to raise dividends to $4.17 per share in 2029, effectively doubling the yield at cost over a 13-year period.