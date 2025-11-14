Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Stock to Easily Buy Now and Hold Forever

1 Dividend Stock to Easily Buy Now and Hold Forever

Gibson Energy pays a high, reliable dividend from fee-based energy infrastructure while expanding into renewables, making it a steady TSX pick for long-term income.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Gibson earns predictable cash from storage, pipelines, and long-term contracts, insulating dividends from oil price swings.
  • About 85% of earnings come from take-or-pay contracts, supporting a secure 7.2% yield for shareholders.
  • Management is diversifying into renewables and carbon capture while keeping debt manageable, making it a durable TFSA income option.

A dividend stock becomes a no-brainer when it combines reliability, growth, and resilience. These attributes reflect the kind of business that keeps making money in any economy and rewards shareholders year after year. It should have a steady stream of cash flow from essential products or services, a proven history of dividend payments and increases, and a payout ratio that leaves room for reinvestment.

Add in low debt, strong management, and a long runway for growth, and you’ve got a dividend stock that compounds quietly without drama. The best no-brainer dividend stocks don’t just pay you today, but keep raising those payments for decades, turning patience into effortless wealth. So let’s look at one that fits the bill on the TSX today.

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) might not grab headlines like Canada’s big oil producers, but that’s exactly what makes it such a no-brainer dividend stock for long-term investors. This is a dividend stock that quietly sits at the centre of the energy system. It’s not drilling wells or chasing volatile commodity prices, but managing the steady, fee-based infrastructure that keeps the entire sector running.

Gibson’s storage terminals, pipelines, and logistics assets generate predictable cash flow under long-term contracts, giving Gibson remarkable earnings stability even when oil prices swing wildly. That kind of consistency is gold for dividend investors who want to hold through thick and thin.

Expansion underway

What makes Gibson particularly compelling right now is how it’s evolved beyond being just an oil infrastructure play. The dividend stock has been expanding into renewable fuels, carbon capture, and clean energy logistics, aligning itself with the transition that’s reshaping global energy.

That shift diversifies its revenue stream and positions it for relevance decades from now, without sacrificing the reliability of its current business. Management has shown real discipline, focusing on cash generation rather than empire building, and it’s paying off. It now holds strong free cash flow, a sustainable payout ratio, and a steady record of dividend increases that go back more than a decade.

Stable income

The dividend itself is generous, yielding around 7.2%! Yet what makes it special is how secure it is. Roughly 85% of Gibson’s earnings come from long-term, take-or-pay contracts that are largely insulated from market swings. That means the dividend doesn’t rely on oil prices staying high; it relies on the continued demand for transportation, storage, and distribution. This remains constant even in downturns.

Add to that a manageable debt load and disciplined capital spending, and you get a company that can keep rewarding shareholders without taking on unnecessary risk. And yet, the dividend stock looks undervalued, trading at 17 times future earnings, and a mere 0.36 times sales. With that in mind, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from the dividend stock on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GEI$23.73294$1.72$505.68Monthly$6,974. 62

Bottom line

For TFSA investors or anyone building a “hold forever” portfolio, Gibson fits the bill perfectly. It offers immediate, tax-free income with potential for long-term growth as it modernizes its asset base and explores cleaner energy opportunities. There are few businesses this steady that still trade at a reasonable valuation, and even fewer that pay you so well while you wait. As the energy landscape evolves, Gibson is proving that boring can be brilliant. That makes it a quiet cornerstone for anyone looking to build lasting, inflation-resistant income for life.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

