2 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks Delivering Huge Profits

Canadian income investors are searching for good TSX dividend stocks trading at reasonable prices to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios.

In the current market conditions, it makes sense to seek out companies with solid growth programs that will generate a steady rise in revenue and cash flow to drive ongoing dividend growth.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) recently raised its dividend by 4.1%. This marks 52 consecutive years of dividend growth for the Canadian utility firm.

Fortis operates natural gas distribution utilities, power generation facilities, and electricity transmission networks. These businesses generate rate-regulated revenue that tends to be predictable and reliable. That’s important for investors to consider when deciding which stocks to add to a dividend portfolio. Households and companies need electricity and natural gas regardless of the state of the economy, so Fortis should be a good stock to own during an economic downturn.

Fortis grows through acquisitions and development projects. The current five-year capital program is set at $28.8 billion. This is expected to boost the rate base from about $42 billion in 2025 to nearly $58 billion in 2030. As the new assets are completed and start generating revenue, the jump in cash flow should support ongoing annual dividend increases in the 4% to 6% range.

Fortis generated adjusted net earnings of $1.32 billion in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $1.21 billion in the same period last year.

Investors who buy Fortis at the current price can get a dividend yield of 3.5%. That’s lower than the yield available on other dividend stocks, but the return on the initial investment increases with each dividend hike, and the dividend-growth guidance is attractive for income investors.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of Canada’s largest companies with a current market capitalization of nearly $150 billion. The company is best known for its oil and natural gas pipeline networks that move roughly 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses.

In recent years, however, Enbridge has diversified its asset portfolio. The company purchased an oil export terminal in Texas and is a partner on the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. Exports of Canadian and American energy products are expected to rise in the coming years as countries look to stable producers for supplies.

Enbridge purchased the third-largest American wind and solar developer to boost its renewable energy group. In addition, Enbridge spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three U.S. natural gas utilities. Solar projects and gas-fired power generation facilities are being built to supply electricity to new AI data centres in the United States. Enbridge’s strategic position in the market gives it an edge in the sector.

Enbridge generated $4.66 billion in adjusted earnings in the first three quarters of 2025 compared to $4.40 billion last year.

The stock enjoyed a nice recovery over the past two years. More upside could be on the way. Enbridge is working on a $35 billion capital program to drive revenue and cash flow growth over the medium term. This should enable ongoing dividend growth that could align with the anticipated annual growth in distributable cash flow of 3% to 5%. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.5%.

The bottom line

Fortis and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a dividend portfolio, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.