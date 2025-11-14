Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy 1,000 Shares of This Stock for $60.80/Month in Passive Income 

Buy 1,000 Shares of This Stock for $60.80/Month in Passive Income 

Looking for a monthly income source? This stock could start earning from next month onwards.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

Investing in one’s strength gives shareholders an advantage, and Canada’s strength is its fourth-largest proven oil sands reserves. This strength is the reason why the Toronto Stock Exchange has some good dividend stocks in the oil segment. Canada was severely hit after the 2016 oil crisis, as its largest customer, America, benefited from a shale gas boom, which reduced the WTI crude price from around US$100/barrel to $60/barrel.

However, the recovery in oil prices post-pandemic has revived several oil companies. Canadian oil-producing companies have offloaded significant debt and cut costs to reduce their breakeven price to US$50. Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) was one such stock.

This stock gives passive income per month

Most oil stocks pay quarterly dividends, but Whitecap Resources pays monthly dividends. The company used the 2021 oil price cyclicality to reduce debt. It has adopted a capital allocation strategy based on the oil price.

When the WTI crude price boosts cash flow generation, Whitecap allocates more capital to increase production. Other times, it channels more funds towards share buybacks and debt reduction. With this, the company aims to maintain a net debt-to-funds flow of 1 times.

Whitecap has no fixed dividend payout ratio, as it is subject to the oil price. That is because Whitecap Resources is more sensitive to oil prices as it does not have the cost advantage its Canadian peers have. It forecasts a funds flow of $2.9 billion at US$50/barrel and $3.3 billion at US$60/barrel. Beyond this price, its funds flow will shift by $50 million for every US$1 change in WTI. 

The robust capital allocation strategy and lower debt ratio have enabled Whitecap to sustain its current annual dividend of $0.73 per share even at low commodity prices. This gives assurance of dividend sustainability, if not growth, in the future.

Buy 1,000 shares of this stock for $60.80/month in passive income 

Whitecap started paying dividends in 2021 and grew them by a strong double-digit percentage as it realized a higher price for its output. However, its dividend growth stagnated in 2025 because a 10% tariff on Canadian oil exports increased costs. Gradually, the company may adopt tariff costs as the new normal and look for more ways to boost revenue.

YearAnnual Dividend per shareYoY Growth
2025$0.73000.1%
2024$0.729618.2%
2023$0.617160.2%
2022$0.385286.8%
2021$0.2062 

While dividend growth may likely pause, it can sustain current dividend payouts. The oil price fluctuation also affects its share price. If the oil price falls, Whitecap’s share price falls and dividend yield increases, compensating for slow or no dividend growth. At present, Whitecap is trading near $11 per share. Buying 1,000 shares for around $11,000 can earn you $60.80 in dividends from next month onwards, which will convert to $730 in a year.

How long will this passive income last

Whitecap does not have a decade-long dividend history like its peers. However, it is a beneficiary of Canada’s rich oil sands field. As long as the WTI crude price trades above $60/barrel, this stock can keep giving you $60.80 per month.

You can consider parking your funds for the short or medium term and get a 6.8% yield, which is more than double the 1-Year Guaranteed Investment Certificate rate of 3%.

More on Energy Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

1 Dividend Stock to Easily Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gibson Energy pays a high, reliable dividend from fee-based energy infrastructure while expanding into renewables, making it a steady TSX…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge has been a dividend darling for decades, but this dividend giant is offering a better return in the current…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Energy Stocks

Why Baytex Energy Jumped 30% in 1 Week

| Demetris Afxentiou

Baytex Energy has seen its stock price surge this week. Here’s a look at what’s going on with Baytex and…

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Stock Is a Steal, and I’m Buying it Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Topaz Energy is a low-risk royalty and infrastructure play delivering steady, inflation-linked dividends and exceptional free cash flow, a quiet…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Pays a Growing Dividend (Currently a Massive 5.3% Yield)

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a fat yielder that's going for a nice discount right now.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Down 35% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP.UN offers discounted exposure to global renewable energy with stable, inflation-linked cash flow and growing dividends – an enticing long-term…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

How Many Enbridge Shares You Need for $1,000 in Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $1,000 a year in dividends? Enbridge stock offers a high, reliable yield backed by massive energy infrastructure and decades…

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Energy Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

Considering their financial performances and growth prospects, these two high-quality TSX stocks can be excellent holdings for your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »