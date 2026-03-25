4 Canadian Stocks Built to Reward Patient Investors in 2026 and Beyond

In a headline-driven 2026, buy-and-hold can win by sticking with businesses that customers and the economy need no matter what.

Buy-and-hold feels like the best option in 2026. The market keeps baiting investors into overreacting. Rates can wobble, headlines can roar, and the “next big thing” can flip overnight. A calm plan avoids the whiplash. You pick a few businesses with durable demand, decent balance sheets, and clear catalysts, then you let time do the heavy lifting. If you choose well, you get both upside and fewer reasons to panic-sell at the worst moment.

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OpenText and Kinaxis: 2 Canadian Tech Stocks Built for Enterprise Durability

Tech stocks can still be buy-and-hold winners in 2026, but you want the kind that enterprises can’t easily replace.

OpenText (TSX: OTEX) fits that bill as it sells information management, cybersecurity, and workflow tools that sit deep inside large organizations. Over the last year, the story has centred on integration and focus, with management tightening costs and nudging customers toward cloud subscriptions. The company completed its sale of eDOCS for $163 million and announced the divestiture of Vertica for $150 million, which will sharpen its focus on core cloud products.

Q2 fiscal 2026 results showed total revenue of $1.3 billion, with cloud revenue growing 3.4% and annual recurring revenue (ARR) up a modest 0.7% — a small gain but directionally positive. The stock has pulled back sharply from its 52-week high of $56 to around $30 today, which either makes the investing thesis more compelling at a lower entry price or reflects the market’s concern about whether the turnaround is on track.

OpenText has also named a new CEO, Ayman Antoun, effective April 20. Patient investors in OpenText today need to believe that Antoun can accelerate the company’s cloud transition.

Kinaxis (TSX: KXS) offers a different flavour of tech durability. It sells supply chain planning software used by large manufacturers and global brands that need to react quickly when demand shifts. In Q4 2025, Kinaxis reported record quarterly revenue of $144.2 million, up 16% year over year, with SaaS revenue growing 19%. Full-year 2025 revenue reached $548 million, up 13.4%. The company’s AI-driven features are gaining traction, with the company’s Maestro platform continuing to expand.

Be aware that the CFO recently announced his departure, so investors will want to keep and eye on that transition. KXS trades around $136, well off its 52-week high of $212 — another case where the pullback either represents opportunity or reflects slower enterprise deal flow.

The upside for both is straightforward: if OpenText keeps lifting recurring revenue quality and cash conversion, and if Kinaxis keeps landing enterprise deals and expanding within customers, the market can reward them even if 2026 stays noisy. The risks are also straightforward: slower enterprise spending, longer sales cycles, and any misstep that pressures margins or growth rates. Both companies belong on a Canadian tech stock watchlist.

Imperial Oil and Cameco: 2 Canadian Stocks for Different Parts of the Energy Cycle

Energy stocks can also be classic buy-and-hold names in 2026, as long as you pick the ones that behave like businesses, not lottery tickets.

Imperial Oil (TSX: IMO) can anchor this list because it tends to act like a cash-flow company first and a commodity bet second. It operates upstream production and downstream refining and marketing, which can smooth out results when crude prices swing like they’ve been doing during the war in Iran. Over the last year, energy sentiment has bounced between “energy is back” and “energy is risky,” which creates opportunity for patient holders.

Imperial’s recent results make our investing thesis easy to support. The company reported its highest annual production in over 30 years in 2025 and raised its quarterly dividend 20% for Q1 2026 — extending a streak of 31 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. The stock has been one of the TSX’s best performers, recently hitting an all-time high near $180 and currently trading around $175. The strong runup is worth noting: The analyst consensus price target is well below the current price, so patience here means believing IMO can keep generating cash at levels that justify today’s valuation. Know that if you buy Imperial Oil now, you’re paying up for quality.

Cameco (TSX: CCO) gives you a different energy angle through uranium and nuclear fuel, and the cycle here has a different heartbeat than oil. The long-term contracting story just got a significant new chapter: Cameco signed a nine-year agreement to supply nearly 22 million pounds of uranium ore concentrate to India’s Department of Atomic Energy, with an estimated value of approximately $2.6 billion, with deliveries running from 2027 to 2035. This is exactly the kind of multi-year visibility our investment thesis rests on.

The upside of investing in these energy stocks is that Imperial can keep compounding per share if crude stays supportive and downstream stays stable, while Cameco can benefit from sustained contracting demand and tighter fuel supply dynamics. The risks include falling oil prices, policy shocks that hit energy sentiment, uranium price volatility, and operational disruptions that delay deliveries. Yet again, both companies offer strong upside for long-term investors.

Bottom line

If you want four Canadian stocks to buy and hold through 2026, this mix gives you two different tech paths and two different energy paths. OpenText offers a cash-focused enterprise software story that can rerate with steady execution. Kinaxis offers premium growth tied to real-world supply chain needs. Imperial offers disciplined cash returns with an integrated model. Cameco offers a longer-cycle uranium setup tied to energy security. The common thread? Each one can win without needing perfect headlines, which is exactly what buy-and-hold investing is all about.