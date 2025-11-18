Member Login
The 6% Dividend Stock You Can Set Your Watch to

Want dependable monthly income? CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) uses long-term Canadian Tire leases and triple-net contracts to deliver steady, inflation-resistant monthly payouts.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CT REIT's long-term Canadian Tire leases provide steady, inflation-resistant monthly cash flow for investors.
  • Most leases are triple-net, passing taxes and maintenance to tenants, keeping operating costs low and distributions stable.
  • CRT.UN maintains conservative leverage, high occupancy, and predictable rent escalators, making it a low-volatility monthly income choice.

Monthly dividend stocks are a solid investment for any investor. They offer steady, predictable cash flow that lines up with real-life expenses. All while giving your portfolio the chance to compound faster through more frequent reinvestment. Instead of waiting every quarter for income, you’re paid 12 times a year, creating a smoother, more reliable stream of returns that can feel like a paycheque. 

Many monthly payers come from stable sectors like real estate, infrastructure, or specialty finance, where cash flow is consistent and built on long-term contracts. When chosen carefully, these dividend stocks provide a blend of income and stability that helps investors weather market swings while steadily building wealth over time. So let’s consider one top-notch dividend stock on the TSX today.

CRT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) stands out as a top-tier monthly dividend stock. The real estate investment trust (REIT) delivers something income investors crave but rarely find: predictability. That comes from inflation-resilient cash flow backed by one of Canada’s strongest retail anchors. 

More than 90% of its revenue comes from long-term leases with Canadian Tire and its affiliated banners, giving the REIT a tenant base that is both stable and essential. These leases often run for decades and include built-in rent escalators, meaning CRT.UN can steadily grow its income without taking big development risks or relying on volatile market cycles. For investors who want a reliable payment every 30 days, that level of visibility is invaluable.

Numbers don’t lie

What makes CRT.UN even stronger is how its lease structure protects profitability. The majority of its agreements are triple-net, meaning property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs are passed directly to the tenant. That keeps operating expenses low and margins high, allowing more cash to flow to unitholders. 

Unlike many retail REITs that face constant pressure from changing consumer habits, CRT.UN stays insulated. That’s because Canadian Tire’s business model revolves around essential goods, automotive needs, home products, and sporting equipment. These are categories that remain resilient even during weak economic periods. That stability has allowed the REIT to raise its monthly distribution almost every year since its initial public offering (IPO).

Value and income

The REIT’s balance sheet is another reason it’s a compelling long-term hold. CRT.UN maintains conservative leverage, steady occupancy levels above 99%, and a disciplined development pipeline that adds new income without straining finances. Its properties are located in high-demand urban and suburban markets, giving the real estate underlying each lease long-term value beyond the cash flow itself. 

The result is a rare blend of safety and growth: investors receive a dependable monthly payout today and benefit from modest but consistent long-term appreciation. In fact, here is what investors could bring in on the TSX today with just a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CRT.UN$16.40426$0.95$404.70Monthly$6,986.40

Bottom line

All considered, CT REIT offers the exact qualities investors look for in a monthly income generator. That’s ultra-stable tenants, inflation-protected rent growth, low volatility, and reliable distributions that hit your account like clockwork. It’s the definition of a REIT built for long-term, low-stress wealth building, making it one of the best dividend stock options on the TSX.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

