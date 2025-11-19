6.3% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Monthly Passive-Income Stock in Bulk

The hunt for the most reliable Canadian monthly dividend stocks to buy now could heat up as investors scramble to lock in juicy yields before share prices climb further. While the broader energy sector is notorious for its volatility, one company is currently offering a masterclass in passive income stability and total shareholder rewards. I’d aggressively buy shares of Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) stock this November because the market has yet to fully appreciate just how powerful its cash-generating engine has become. WCP stock pays monthly dividends, and it is a finely tuned passive income machine flashing a rare buy signal for anyone looking to build a serious retirement income portfolio.

A blockbuster merger that changed everything

Whitecap Resources recently delivered third-quarter results that can only be described as a game-changer for its long-term investment thesis. Quarterly revenue skyrocketed by more than 86 percent year-over-year to reach $1.7 billion. Even more impressive was the 119% surge in funds flow to $896.6 million and doubling of free cash flow, which serves as the lifeblood for WCP’s attractive monthly dividends.

This explosive financial performance is the direct result of the company’s acquisition of Veren, which closed in May 2025. The integration has been seamless and far more lucrative than initially advertised.

Management has been so efficient in integrating the two businesses that it increased its forecasted cost synergies from an initial $210 million to a staggering $300 million annually. These savings could be more than just accounting adjustments. They are real cash savings that stay in the corporate coffers to benefit long-term shareholders.

Whitecap Resources’ monthly dividends: The unstoppable power of monthly cash flow

The primary reason to load up on Whitecap Resources stock right now is its standout monthly distribution. Most TSX dividend stocks force you to wait three months for a quarterly payout, but Whitecap treats its investors like partners by cutting a dividend check every single month. This frequency is a massive advantage for retirees needing regular income and for growth investors who want to compound their returns faster.

The monthly dividend stock currently yields a generous 6.3%. While this is slightly lower than the 7% yield seen last month due to an 11 percent rise in share price, it remains an exceptional entry point for retirement-focused passive income.

According to the Rule of 72, a classic formula for estimating investment growth, we can see that a 10 percent annual return would double your capital in roughly seven years. With 6.3 percent coming from dividends alone, Whitecap stock needs to only move 3.7% for you to achieve double-digit total annual returns.

Ironclad dividend safety

High yields often come with high risks, but Whitecap Resources has built a financial fortress designed to withstand the worst market storms. The energy’s stock’s low break-even point should give income investors some peace of mind. Whitecap’s base annual dividend of $0.73 per share is fully funded even if West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices crash all the way down to US$50 per barrel.

Management augments this safety margin with prudent hedging and by maintaining a pristine balance sheet. The company has hedged approximately 25 percent of its crude oil production for 2026 to protect against sudden price drops.

Whitecap anticipates its net debt will equal its funds flow in 2026, resulting in a leverage ratio of just 1 times. This is incredibly low for an energy producer and provides the flexibility to maintain monthly dividend payouts.

Why WCP stock is a forever hold

Looking beyond the juicy current yield, Whitecap Resources stock offers a deep production inventory that ensures longevity. The company sits on a massive resource base that would take 17.5 years to deplete at today’s production rates. If oil prices comply, the passive income stream may not dry up anytime soon.

Moreover, management targets a long-term total shareholder return of 10% to 15% annually, a goal that seems highly achievable given its track record of growing reserves and production per share for over the past decade.

Buying Whitecap Resources in bulk today allows new investors to lock in a 6.3% yield from a company that has successfully de-risked its business model. It offers the perfect blend of immediate income gratification and long-term capital security for investors seeking Canadian monthly dividend stocks to buy now.