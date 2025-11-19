Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Income investors should look for stocks with long track records of dividend growth.
  • Enbridge has increased its dividend in each of the past 30 years and is growing through acquisitions, as well as development projects.
  • Fortis has delivered 52 years of annual dividend growth and intends to boost the distribution by 4% to 6% annually through 2030.

Canadian pensioners are searching for ways to get more income out of their hard-earned savings. One popular strategy involves owning top TSX dividend stocks inside a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

With markets near record highs and potential economic turbulence on the horizon, it makes sense to look for stocks with long histories of delivering reliable dividend growth supported by increases in revenue and cash flow.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a major player in the North American energy infrastructure sector. The company’s oil pipeline network moves about a third of the oil produced in Canada and the United States. Its extensive natural gas transmission assets carry about 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses. In addition, Enbridge owns natural gas distribution utilities, an oil export terminal, renewable energy assets, and is a partner on the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built on the coast of British Columbia.

With a current market capitalization near $145 billion, Enbridge is one of Canada’s largest companies and has the financial clout to make big strategic acquisitions to drive growth, while also being able to pursue big development projects.

For example, Enbridge spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. Natural gas demand is rising as gas-fired power plants are built to supply electricity to AI data centres. On the development side, Enbridge is working on a $35 billion secured capital program that includes investments across the asset portfolio.

Revenue growth from the new assets should boost cash flow enough to support steady dividend increases in the range of 3% to 5% per year over the medium term. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another Canadian utility company that has a great track record of dividend growth. The board has increased the dividend for 52 consecutive years and just raised the distribution by 4.1%.

Fortis owns natural gas distribution utilities, power generation facilities, and electricity transmission networks. These assets generate rate-regulated revenue, which means the cash flow from the businesses tends to be predictable and reliable. Power and fuel are essential products and services, so Fortis shouldn’t see a significant negative change to its revenue stream if the economy goes into a recession.

Fortis hasn’t made a large acquisition for several years, but it continues to expand its assets through organic projects. The current $28.8 billion capital program is expected to raise the rate base from $41.9 billion in 2025 to $57.9 billion in 2030. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the added revenue and earnings should provide the cash flow needed to deliver planned annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% over the next five years.

Investors who buy FTS stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 3.5%.

The bottom line

Enbridge and Fortis pay good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on dividend income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

Is Manulife Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Manulife is a TSX dividend stock that has more than tripled shareholders returns over the past decade. Is it still…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $8,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $400 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you have $8,000 to invest, you can earn as much as $400 per year with this diversified dividend stock…

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons Why Restaurant Brands Looks Like a Screaming Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is quietly becoming a top stock institutional and retail investors are jumping on. Here are three reasons…

Read more »

various pizza in boxes in a row for lunch
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top dividend stock ideas for investors with short, medium and long-term investing time horizons in November.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How Couples Can Earn $8,160 per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can boost returns while reducing risk.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

1.27% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for steady income? TransAlta Renewables (TSX:TA) uses long-term power contracts to deliver predictable cash flow and a…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This TSX giant could be poised for a nice rebound next year.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy with $300

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for TSX stocks under $300? Here are three no-brainer picks every portfolio should own.

Read more »