Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Beginners Can Turn a Pocket-Sized TFSA Into Serious Wealth

How Beginners Can Turn a Pocket-Sized TFSA Into Serious Wealth

Beginners have a long-term space to invest and turn a pocket-sized TFSA into serious wealth.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CRA set the 2026 TFSA limit at $7,000 (same as 2024–25); Canadians eligible since 2009 who never opened one have cumulative room of $109,000.
  • Maxing TFSA contributions and focusing on dividend stocks can build significant tax‑free income (e.g., $7,000 at 6% compounds to ≈$17,102 in 15 years); the article highlights Telus (TSX:T, ~8.34% yield) and Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN, ~7.91% yield) as a complementary pairing.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Acadian Timber] >

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has pegged the 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit at $7,000. The amount is the same in 2024 and 2025. However, for those who were eligible to open a TFSA in 2009 but did not, the cumulative contribution room is $109,000.

While the TFSA yearly limit appears “too small” for high-income earners, it is adequate for the average Canadian. The tax-free money growth feature and the power of compounding enable first-timers to build serious wealth over time.

For example, a $20-per-share dividend stock with a 6% yield and quarterly payouts will compound a $7,000 investment to $17,102.54 in 15 years. The tax-free profit is $10,102.54, a 144.32% overall growth.

The “too small” perception is very subjective. With a long-term investment horizon, the rewards from a pocket-sized TFSA are truly fantastic.  

Logical choice

TELUS (TSX:T) is a logical choice for TFSA investors. This is a large-cap stock with an essential and enduring business. Canada’s second-largest telecommunications company has a market cap of $31 billion. 5G stocks are back on investors’ radars following the sector’s recovery from the slump last year.

If you invest today ($19 per share), TELUS pays a hefty 8.34% dividend. Assuming your available contribution room is $109,000, that amount converts to $2,272.65 in tax-free quarterly income. The principal remains intact, while the income stream is recurring.

The operating revenue growth in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 was flat, but net income climbed 68% to $431 million compared to Q3 2024. Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of TELUS, said it was another quarter of strong customer growth and robust financial performance. Notably, free cash flow (FCF) increased 8% year over year to $611 million.

During the quarter, total mobile and fixed customer additions reached 288,000, including 82,000 additional mobile phone customers and 40,000 additional internet customers. For connected devices, net additions were 169,000. According to Doug French, executive vice-president and CFO of TELUS, the FCF of $611 million reinforced the telco’s strong financial foundation. The board of directors also approved a 4% dividend hike.

TELUS is actively involved in cybersecurity. On November 14, 2025, it launched a Quantum-Safe VPN service. The commercial Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) protection is now available to Canadian businesses. PQC counters future cyber threats from quantum computing technology with its next-generation security solutions.

Suitable complement

Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN), a high-yield small-cap stock, is suitable for income seekers and wealth builders. This $268 million company is a fixture in the lumber and wood production industry. The current share price is $14.56, while the dividend offer is 7.91%. If combined with TELUS in a TFSA portfolio, the average yield is 8.125%.

In Q3 2025 (three months ended September 27, 2025), timber sales and services declined 11.3% year-over-year to $23 million. However, net income increased 32.2% to $2.9 million compared to Q3 2024. According to management, production and trucking constraints in Maine affected Acadian’s internal logging operations.

Nonetheless, Acadian president and CEO Adam Sheparski notes the operational stability during the third quarter. Regarding the dividend track record, ADN has consistently paid quarterly dividends since Q4 2015.

Long-term space to invest

The TFSA annual limit is not actually small. Investors have a very large long-term space to build wealth. In addition to the faster compounding of principal, you have full liquidity for tax-free withdrawals.  

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Acadian Timber and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

A Top Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy in November 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 14% from all-time highs, Waste Connections is a TSX dividend stock that offers upside potential to shareholders.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 64 in Canada

| Kay Ng

The TFSA shouldn't be your only place to draw retirement income. But even in retirement, your nest egg can still…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

It may be time to say goodbye to this fallen dividend giant.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-Low-Volatility Stocks With Solid Dividends

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and another low-beta stock that's worth buying for defence and dividends.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 TSX Stocks to Consider for 2026

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend payers are on a roll.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

5 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Sneha Nahata

Their growing earnings base, sustainable payouts, and focus on rewarding shareholders make them best income-generating options.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have long track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Canadian Investors

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about a market pullback in November? Here are three defensive dividend stocks to both protect and grow…

Read more »