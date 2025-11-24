Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Cenovus?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Cenovus?

Steady CNQ or higher-octane Cenovus? See which oil stock looks best now, and why owning both could make sense.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian Natural Resources offers steadier returns with low costs, strong free cash flow, and rising dividends, making it a reliable long-term compounder.
  • Cenovus offers more upside as production grows and debt falls, but it’s bumpier and more sensitive to oil prices and project execution.
  • Pick CNQ for consistency and dividends, choose CVE for faster upside, or own both to balance stable income with growth potential.

Getting into Canada’s biggest energy giants? Investors might want to compare Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Cenovus (TSX:CVE) right now for a few reasons. Both sit at the centre of Canada’s energy strength, yet each offers a different path for returns. With oil staying volatile and cash flow still strong across the sector, choosing between the reliability of CNQ or the higher-octane upside of Cenovus becomes a timely decision — one for investors looking for the best energy pick today.

Into earnings

For CNQ, the dividend stock recently reported third-quarter (Q3) 2025 results where net earnings and earnings per share (EPS) beat expectations. Net earnings came in at $600 million, and EPS came in at $0.86. The dividend stock returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through $1.2 billion in dividends and $300 million in share repurchases.

Turning to Cenovus, it was a record quarter with 832,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter. The dividend stock reported net earnings of $1.3 billion in the third quarter at $0.72 per diluted share. Furthermore, it returned substantially to investors, with $1.3 billion to shareholders from $918 million in share repurchases and $356 million in dividends. Cenovus also completed a substantial acquisition: the purchase of MEG Energy for $30 per MEG share. So, there is certainly more to look forward to.

Comparing the two

Canadian Natural Resources looks like the steadier choice right now if you want reliability, income strength, and a proven track record of compounding. The clear benefit here is a focus on dividends. The dividend stock continues to generate healthy free cash flow even when oil prices soften, thanks to some of the lowest breakeven costs in the industry. Its recent earnings beat shows the business can still outperform expectations despite weaker commodity prices.

CNQ also keeps rewarding shareholders through regular dividend hikes, and management has a long history of being disciplined with capital allocation. When you buy CNQ, you’re buying a company that behaves like a cash-flow machine during most points in the cycle. That stability makes it easier to hold through volatility, especially if you’re using a TFSA to shelter long-term gains.

Cenovus, however, offers more upside potential if oil prices move higher. It just expanded its oil sands footprint with a major acquisition, which could boost long-term production and efficiency once integration is complete. It’s also still reducing debt and improving its balance sheet, so a cleaner financial base could unlock higher shareholder returns down the road. But CVE’s path is bumpier, and the dividend stock reacts more sharply to price swings and project risks.

Bottom line

If you’re comfortable with a bit more volatility and want the potential for faster upside, CVE may feel more exciting. If your goal is to pick the “best” stock right now based on consistency, stability, and long-term compounding, CNQ is the stronger overall buy. Either way, you still get dividends. In fact, here’s what investors can earn from $7,000 in each company.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNQ$46.62150$2.35$352.50Quarterly$6,993.00
CVE$25.26277$0.80$221.60Quarterly$6,997.02

These dividend darlings could be ideal investments. You can bring in stable income from CNQ as well as growth from CVE. And that provides a long-term runway for any great investor.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Energy Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors looking to beat the broader market should consider owning stocks such as Stantec right now.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Safer Energy Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

| Kay Ng

These energy stocks offer big but safe yields, and income investors should have them on their watchlist to potentially buy…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield of over 5% in November 2025.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Energy Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $823 in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

With one of the highest dividend yields on the TSX, this top dividend stock is proving that steady income and…

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: This 4.4% Dividend Stock is Perfect for Tax-Free Passive Income

| Adam Othman

This Canadian dividend stock has a 50+ year track record for dividend hikes, making it an excellent part of your…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Energy Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 30% from all-time highs, Tourmaline Oil is a TSX dividend stock that trades at an attractive valuation right…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power’s dividend cut stung, but its 2030 growth plan could turn today’s slump into opportunity, if management delivers.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock Still a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge offers an attractive dividend yield and continues to grow.

Read more »