Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Retiree Should Own

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Retiree Should Own

If you are a retiree and want safe, defensive, and growing dividend income, these three Canadian stocks are some of the best of the best.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • For retirees, prioritize sustainable dividend stocks with durable cash flows and a track record of dividend growth to preserve capital while generating steady income.
  • Three conservative Canadian picks for retirees: Granite REIT (GRT.UN) — ~4.6% yield, monthly payout, 15 years of distribution growth; Canadian Natural (CNQ) — ~5% yield, 25 years of dividend increases and strong cash flow; Fortis (FTS) — ~3.5% yield, 52 years of consecutive dividend raises.
  • Looking for other excellent Canadian stocks like Fortis? Here are our five top picks for 2025.

Many Canadian investors use dividends as a way to supplement their income in retirement. Retirees need to maximize their dividend yield while minimizing risk. Preservation of both capital and income should be top of mind.

Retirees should look for durable, sustainable, and growing dividends

Retirees are wise to look for stocks with modest, sustainable (and hopefully growing) dividends. As the business grows more profitable, it is likely to increase its dividend rate. You may not collect the highest yield in the market. Nonetheless, you are more likely to preserve (and even grow) your capital while collecting a growing income stream over time.

If you are looking for some ideas, here are three Canadian dividend stocks that are ideal for retirees.

Granite REIT: The ultimate defensive monthly income play

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is one of the best quality real estate investment trusts (REITs) a retiree can own. It owns 134 industrial properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe. These are high-end logistics, e-commerce, manufacturing, and warehousing properties.

Granite operates with over 97% occupancy. It has a wide mix of credit-worthy tenants on long-term leases (average over 5.5 years). The REIT has done an excellent job growing its cash flow per unit by a mid- to high single-digit annual rate.

The REIT has one of the best balance sheets in its universe with a modest 35% net leverage ratio. Given Granite’s persistently strong balance sheet, it has increased its distribution for 15 consecutive years. Its payout ratio is very conservative at only 67%. In fact, even after paying its distribution, it still generates about $100 million of excess cash per year.

This suggests it is likely to have years of distribution growth ahead. Today, you can buy this stock with a 4.6% yield. It happens to pay its distribution monthly, so it really is a great income supplement.

Canadian Natural Resources: An energy stock to rely on

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another solid bet retirees can trust for steady, growing dividends. Even though oil prices are down 15% this year, Canadian Natural Resources stock is up 8.5%!

The company has quietly consolidated substantial high-quality production assets over the past four years. It delivered record production of over 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter! Despite energy prices being weak, it still generated a whopping $3.9 billion of excess cash.

The company operates like a machine. Very low operational costs enable it to withstand good and bad energy markets. Even though it operates in a cyclical industry, it has found a way to grow its dividend by 21% compounded annual growth rate for 25 consecutive years.

Canadian Natural stock yields 5%. It’s a solid blue-chip stock that retirees can rely on for income.

Fortis: A retiree’s dream

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is probably the most defensive and least volatile of these stocks. It doesn’t deliver exciting capital returns (around 5-6% per year). However, if you want safety and surety, it’s a perfect stock for retirees.

Fortis has a very low beta (0.4). This simply means that it is much less volatile than the broader market. Its returns are not heavily correlated to the market. While this caps the upside to an extent, it also protects your downside when the market is in a downdraft.

The reason for this is Fortis’s defensive business. Nearly 100% of its utility operations are regulated with a focus on gas and electricity transmission/distribution. Its earnings are predictable, and its growth plans are prudent.

Fortis has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Given its conservative growth plan and great record of execution, this is likely to continue for many years ahead. This dividend stock for retirees yields 3.5% today.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Fortis, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A beaten‑up yield with real contracts behind it: Northland Power could be a contrarian income play for patient investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look cheap and have increased their dividends annually for more than 20 years.

Read more »

c
Dividend Stocks

Navigating Volatility: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by robust business fundamentals, strong financial performance, and encouraging long-term prospects, these three Canadian stocks offer stability and resilience,…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $510 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

South Bow offers you a dividend yield of over 7% making it a top pick for income-seeking investors in November…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Down 39%, This Magnificent Dividend Stock is a Screaming Buy

| Kay Ng

This incredible dividend stock appears to be a screaming buy with a depressed valuation and boosted dividend yield.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Easiest Monthly Paycheque: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These two Canadian stocks yielding up to 6.6% are great additions to your monthly income-generating investment portfolio.

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Dividend Stocks

Building a $7,000 Portfolio? Start With These 2 Canadian Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Buying and holding these TSX stocks in a TFSA can help you generate tax-free capital gains and dividend, boosting your…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Down 16% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in this undervalued TSX dividend stock should offer you an opportunity to deliver outsized gains and generate passive income.

Read more »