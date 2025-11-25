Building a $7,000 Portfolio? Start With These 2 Canadian Stocks

Buying and holding these TSX stocks in a TFSA can help you generate tax-free capital gains and dividend, boosting your long-term returns.

If you’re planning to build a $7,000 investment portfolio, it makes sense to anchor it with Canadian stocks that can deliver reliable total returns (combination of stock price appreciation and dividends) in the long term. Notably, several fundamentally strong TSX-listed stocks have consistently delivered steady capital gains and higher dividends, making them compelling investments.

Further, buying and holding these TSX stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help you generate tax-free capital gains and dividends, boosting your long-term returns.

With this background, here are two Canadian stocks to invest $7,000 right now.

Top Canadian stock #1: Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of the top Canadian stocks to add to your TFSA portfolio for growth, income, and stability. After soaring roughly 47% in 2024, shares of this discount retailer are up more than 41% year to date. Moreover, Dollarama stock has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7% in the last five years, generating capital gains of 296%.

Along with this solid capital appreciation, Dollarama has consistently increased its dividend for the past several years, delivering considerable total returns.

It offers a wide mix of everyday essentials and general merchandise at low fixed price points. This value proposition continues to drive traffic to its stores in all market conditions and adds stability to its business.

The value retailer continues to grow its store network across Canada and internationally, adding locations with quick payback periods. Its move into third-party delivery platforms demonstrates its ability to adapt to evolving shopping habits, adding convenience and unlocking new channels for incremental sales.

A broad product assortment, spanning branded goods and private-label offerings, helps Dollarama maintain healthy margins while appealing to diverse customer segments. Direct supplier sourcing strengthens its cost control and enhances its competitive edge. The recent acquisition of Australia’s The Reject Shop further extends its global reach and provides meaningful geographic diversification.

Overall, Dollarama is a solid stock for investors seeking above-average total returns over the long run and stability in their portfolios.

Top Canadian stock #2: Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is another high-quality Canadian stock offering growth, income, and stability. The utility company focuses on electricity transmission and distribution and operates within a regulated framework. This operating structure protects its business from economic downturns, commodity price swings, and volatility in power generation. Because its assets are regulated, Hydro One generates steady, predictable earnings, supporting both its share price and its dividend.

Thanks to a steadily growing rate base, the company has consistently increased its dividend. From 2016 to 2022, its dividend grew at a CAGR of 5%, and since then, it has grown closer to 6% per year. Beyond offering steady cash, Hydro One stock has also delivered solid capital gains. Its stock has appreciated 124.6% over the past five years, reflecting a CAGR of 17.6%.

Looking ahead, Hydro One’s rate base is projected to expand by about 6% annually through 2027. That growth will drive its earnings and support ongoing dividend hikes.

Hydro One is poised to benefit from its self-funded projects to modernize aging infrastructure, expand transmission capacity, and integrate renewable energy sources. With electricity demand increasing due to population growth, industrial development, and the clean-energy shift, Hydro One is well-positioned to deliver low-risk, long-term growth and income while maintaining the stability investors can rely on.