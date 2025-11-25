Member Login
Don’t Sleep on These 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Two overlooked Canadian compounders could quietly turn patience into real wealth for investors who don’t chase hype.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Calian serves defence, healthcare, IT, and training.
  • Richelieu supplies essential renovation and manufacturing hardware.
  • Skip hype and buy steady compounders.

Ever fall asleep at the wheel? Of course not, right? It’s too dangerous. Yet the same can be said for investors who fall asleep on their investments. You’re setting yourself up for a dangerous future, one unsupported by smart investments, and worse focusing on risky short-term options instead.

That’s why it’s important not to sleep on the smart investments you might hear about again and again, but wait for the next big thing instead. These are Canadian stocks that can quietly compound year after year. These are the stocks that reward patience – Canadian stocks that don’t rely on hype, but on essential services, recurring revenue, and disciplined execution. Ignoring them means missing out on some of the most reliable long-term performers in the country, the kind that turn modest investments into real wealth simply by compounding steadily in the background.

CGY

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is one of the most quietly powerful stocks on the TSX – the kind of business investors often overlook because it isn’t flashy, even though it has everything you want in a long-term winner. Calian operates across four essential sectors: defence, healthcare, IT, and training. These aren’t fads or cyclical markets, but services governments and large enterprises rely on year after year.

Its defence arm secures multi-year contracts with NATO allies, its healthcare division provides staffing and medical services across Canada, and its IT and cybersecurity work is becoming even more critical as digital threats grow. That mix of essential, recurring revenue gives Calian a resilience most Canadian stocks can’t match. When markets wobble, government contracts and healthcare demand don’t go anywhere, and that stability becomes a powerful engine for both steady growth and reduced risk.

What makes Calian especially attractive right now is how well-managed and under-the-radar it is. The Canadian stock has been expanding through disciplined acquisitions that boost its capabilities without overextending its balance sheet. Revenue and margins have climbed steadily, and Calian has proven it can integrate new businesses efficiently. Despite all this strength, the Canadian stock remains undervalued compared to its peers. But that’s exactly why now is the time to look closely. Calian is a stable, essential-service operator with a long runway for growth across multiple sectors.

RCH

Richelieu Hardware (TSX:RCH) is another quietly exceptional Canadian stock that rarely makes headlines but consistently delivers the kind of performance long-term investors love. It’s a specialty distributor serving the renovation, construction, and manufacturing sectors, supplying everything from cabinet hardware and lighting to flooring accessories and kitchen components.

These aren’t trendy products, but essentials that builders, contractors, and manufacturers order year after year, regardless of market conditions. That consistency gives Richelieu incredibly stable revenue, backed by deep relationships with thousands of North American customers. Even when the housing cycle softens, renovation activity stays surprisingly resilient, and Richelieu benefits from being the go-to supplier across both markets. Its breadth of products, efficient logistics network, and central role in Canada’s building supply chain give it a competitive moat that new entrants can’t easily replicate.

What makes RCH a buy-now opportunity is its combination of steady growth, smart acquisitions, and disciplined operational execution. The Canadian stock has a long history of expanding through small, bolt-on acquisitions that immediately add value. It integrates these businesses efficiently, lifting margins and boosting earnings without stretching its balance sheet. Yet despite its track record, RCH remains far less talked about than larger industrial names. With demand for home upgrades, commercial renovations, and manufacturing components rising again, Richelieu is positioned perfectly for the next leg of growth.

Bottom line

Waiting on these Canadian stocks right now would be like closing your eyes while a pot of gold was right in front of your face. One that slowly but surely is filled with even more gold as the years move on. But this isn’t magic. Far from it. It’s smart investing that, over time, creates even more earnings. As long as you wake up and buy now.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group and Richelieu Hardware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

