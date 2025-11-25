Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Down 39%, This Magnificent Dividend Stock is a Screaming Buy

Down 39%, This Magnificent Dividend Stock is a Screaming Buy

This incredible dividend stock appears to be a screaming buy with a depressed valuation and boosted dividend yield.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
cloud computing

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • goeasy (TSX:GSY) has plunged 39% in three months but has compounded shareholder returns 23% annually over the past decade; the dividend yield is now 4.6% and the stock trades at 7.7 times blended earnings (35% below its long‑term multiple).
  • As a non‑prime lender with high ROE (19% most recently, 10‑yr avg 23%) and 30% annual dividend growth, the compressed valuation looks like a high‑risk, high‑reward buying opportunity for patient investors.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has been punished brutally in recent months, falling 39% over the last three months and landing squarely on the list of the TSX’s worst performers.

Yet despite the sharp sell-off, the long-term picture tells a remarkably different story. This is a stock that has compounded shareholder wealth at an astonishing 23% annually over the past decade — enough to turn every $10,000 invested into nearly $80,000. 

When a company with that track record suddenly trades at fire-sale prices, investors should take notice.

A business built for high risk — and high reward

goeasy’s business is not for the faint of heart. As a non-prime consumer lender, it serves borrowers traditional banks often avoid. Over the years, the company has widened its reach across multiple lending channels and products, including home-equity loans, point-of-sale financing, and lease-to-own household goods. This diversified approach has helped the company grow while managing risk in a segment where credit quality can change quickly.

To understand the risk profile, consider goeasy’s target net charge-off rate — essentially the percentage of loans it expects will never be collected. Management aims for a rate of 8.75% to 9.75%, and through the first nine months of the year, the company delivered an 8.8% rate, right within expectations. 

These levels would be catastrophic for a bank, but for goeasy, they are built into the model. The company prices its loans accordingly, which is why it can absorb losses and still consistently generate meaningful profit.

This brings us to one of goeasy’s most impressive metrics: return on equity (ROE). Recently, the company posted an ROE of roughly 19%, a powerful signal that it converts shareholder capital into profit with exceptional efficiency. 

Even more intriguing, this level of performance is not a fluke. Over the past decade, goeasy’s average ROE sits at 23%, with a median of 20% — a rare combination of stability and profitability in a high-risk lending niche.

A track record of explosive growth

Strong ROE has translated into outstanding growth across the business. Over the past 10 years, goeasy increased its diluted earnings per share by nearly 27% annually. That level of compounding would be impressive for a software company; for a financial services firm, it’s exceptional.

This earnings surge has also supported one of Canada’s most aggressive dividend-growth stories. The company has raised its dividend at an eye-popping pace of 30% per year over the last decade. 

Now, the recent stock decline has created an unexpected gift for income investors. The dividend yield has jumped to 4.6%, double the company’s 10-year average yield of 2.3%. That alone signals unusually attractive value, but the story gets better. At roughly $126 per share, the dividend stock trades at just 7.7 times blended earnings — representing a hefty 35% discount to its long-term normal valuation.

Why this sell-off looks like a rare opportunity

With a high yield, a deeply compressed valuation, and a management team that has proven its ability to grow through economic cycles, goeasy now sits in one of the most compelling risk-reward positions it has offered in years.

For investors with high risk tolerance — and the patience to weather short-term volatility — the current setup could pave the way for a powerful multi-year recovery. Over the next three to five years, today’s beaten-down price may well look like a screaming buy.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A beaten‑up yield with real contracts behind it: Northland Power could be a contrarian income play for patient investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look cheap and have increased their dividends annually for more than 20 years.

Read more »

c
Dividend Stocks

Navigating Volatility: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by robust business fundamentals, strong financial performance, and encouraging long-term prospects, these three Canadian stocks offer stability and resilience,…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $510 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

South Bow offers you a dividend yield of over 7% making it a top pick for income-seeking investors in November…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Easiest Monthly Paycheque: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These two Canadian stocks yielding up to 6.6% are great additions to your monthly income-generating investment portfolio.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Retiree Should Own

| Robin Brown

If you are a retiree and want safe, defensive, and growing dividend income, these three Canadian stocks are some of…

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Dividend Stocks

Building a $7,000 Portfolio? Start With These 2 Canadian Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Buying and holding these TSX stocks in a TFSA can help you generate tax-free capital gains and dividend, boosting your…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Down 16% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in this undervalued TSX dividend stock should offer you an opportunity to deliver outsized gains and generate passive income.

Read more »