Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Income Investors: 3 Stocks With a +5% Monthly Payout

TFSA Income Investors: 3 Stocks With a +5% Monthly Payout

Most stocks pay quarterly. Here are three monthly income payers for your TFSA.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The TFSA is ideal for earning tax‑free income and compounding, but track withdrawals carefully because any withdrawn contribution room isn’t restored until the following year.
  • Monthly‑paying TFSA picks: Dream Industrial (DIR.UN ~5.7%), BSR (HOM.UN ~5.0%), and Choice Properties (CHP.UN ~5.14%) — three $7,000 TFSA contributions (one into each) could generate roughly $91.77/month tax‑free.
  • Seeking other excellent stocks for your TFSA? Check out these five expert stock picks.

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is really the ideal registered account for investors who want to earn income. When you earn income in the account, it is completely tax-free. Likewise, when you withdraw your capital, it is completely tax-free. This retirement account provides investors with a lot of flexibility for earning tax-free income.

Earn tax-free monthly income with your TFSA

There are some points to keep in mind. First, if you do withdraw any capital, you will lose that contribution space for the rest of the year. If you need to make regular withdrawals of income, make sure to keep a log of those withdrawals.

Second, the CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) puts the onus on investors to not over-contribute in any year. Make sure that if you withdraw, you don’t recontribute the amount you withdrew in that year.

Fortunately, you can recontribute in the next calendar year. So be free to withdraw, but keep track if you plan to contribute to your TFSA later in the year.

If you are looking for some investments that do pay regular monthly income in your TFSA, there are not many to choose from. Most stocks pay quarterly. However, I have you covered with three top monthly dividend stocks that pay a 5% yield or better.

Dream Industrial for steady monthly income

The first TFSA stock for monthly income is Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN). It pays a $0.0583 per unit monthly distribution. That equates to a 5.7% yield today. A $7,000 investment would earn $33.11 of tax-free monthly income inside your TFSA.

Dream Industrial owns and manages 73 million square feet of multi-tenanted industrial properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. It has a wide array of tenants and limited exposure to a single large tenant. Occupancy sits at 94.5%, but that has been improving over the year.

This stock trades at a serious discount to other industrial REITs. It has many levers to drive cash flow growth in the years ahead. Dream is a solid bet for monthly income in a TFSA.

BSR for exposure to U.S. sunbelt markets

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HOM.UN) is an interesting way to get exposure to the U.S. market. It operates 26 resort-style apartment complexes across the U.S. sunbelt.

BSR has been recycling older assets to buy newer, better-located properties in fast-growing Texas markets. It will take a few quarters, but investors should see good cash flow upside as it stabilizes occupancy at recent acquisitions.

Its stock is down this year, but it is incredibly cheap. HOM.UN yields 5% right now. A $7,000 investment would earn $28.70 every month.

Choice is a safe, consistent REIT for a TFSA

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP.UN) is Canada’s largest REIT. It operates over 700 properties across Canada. Fifty-seven percent of its properties are anchored by various Loblaws entities.

It is a very defensive REIT. Groceries are an essential service. Its anchor tenant has been delivering excellent results, and Choice is a beneficiary of its long-term growth plans.

Occupancy is sitting at 98%. The REIT benefits from steady, low single-digit rental rate growth. Since 2023, it has raised its monthly distribution every year.

CHP.UN yields 5.1%. A $7,000 investment in your TFSA would earn $29.96 monthly.

The Foolish takeaway

A $7,000 investment in each of Dream, BSR, and Choice would earn a combined $91.77 every month or $1,101.24 annually. By using the TFSA, you get to keep all of that income and none of it heads to the CRA. Count that for a win!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Dream Industrial REIT$12.31568$0.0583$33.11Monthly
BSR REIT$16.02436$0.0658$28.70Monthly
Choice Properties REIT$14.97467$0.0641$29.96Monthly

Prices as of November 24, 2025

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Canada for November

| Daniel Da Costa

These two companies are the most reliable high-yielding dividend stocks on the TSX in the current environment.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Invest $5,000 wisely in dividend stars like TD Bank, Enbridge, Granite REIT, and TELUS stock for yields up to 9.2%…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top dividend stocks are some of the best long-term investments you can buy in this environment with $200.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Crucial Investment Theme in 2026: Income vs. Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Growth is a dominant investment theme in 2026, although some investors might move towards income generation due to inflation risks.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

3 Emerging Canadian AI Companies With Big Potential

| Andrew Button

Kraken Robotics (TSXV:PNG) is an under-the-radar AI play.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Giants to Buy for Decades of Growth and Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

These two impressive dividend growth stocks are some of the best and most reliable companies on the TSX that you…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4.6% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to benefit from a growing dividend payout should consider gaining exposure to blue-chip stocks such as TC Energy.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Dead-Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Start with $1,000: Hydro One and a global ETF make building a simple, diversified, low-stress TFSA surprisingly easy.

Read more »