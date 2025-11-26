Member Login
Home » Investing » Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now

These passive-income generators pay attractive dividends and offer some of the best dividend-growth potential of any stock you can buy now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • For long‑term passive‑income investors, prioritize durable dividend growers — the article highlights utility Emera (TSX:EMA) and retailer Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) as top TSX picks.
  • Emera offers a very safe, regulated business with a ~4.3% yield and a lower payout ratio for sustainability, while Canadian Tire yields ~4.2% and pairs strong brand/loyalty‑ecommerce advantages with attractive dividend growth potential.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Emera

It’s not uncommon for many new investors to naturally gravitate toward thinking about where a stock might be in a year or two from now. Whether you’re a growth investor or a passive-income seeker, it’s human nature to focus on the short-term when looking for stocks to buy, especially when markets are seeing increased volatility.

However, as natural as it is to focus on the short term, it’s essential to focus on the long term in order to set yourself up for success.

The most reliable gains in the market don’t come from trying to predict short-term price moves. They come from owning high-quality businesses for decades and letting time, consistency, and compounding do the heavy lifting. And that doesn’t just include how much a stock might be worth in the future; it also means considering how much cash it can return to you along the way.

That’s why taking a long-term approach is so important. A high-quality dividend stock doesn’t just rise in value; it steadily pays you to own it.

And if it’s a company capable of growing those payouts year after year, and a stock you chose to commit to for the long haul, those returns can snowball into a meaningful stream of passive income.

In fact, when you hold stocks for decades, the reinvested dividends can become one of the most powerful sources of compounding in your entire portfolio.

So, with that in mind, if you’re a dividend investor looking to boost the passive income that your portfolio generates, here are two of the best Canadian stocks to buy right now.

One of the top stocks passive-income seekers can buy now

If you’re building a portfolio of high-quality passive-income generators, there’s no question that one of the first stocks you’ll want to buy is a reliable utility company like Emera (TSX:EMA).

Utility stocks like Emera are some of the very best businesses to buy and hold for decades. Utility stocks are built for dividend investors.

They provide services that are essential and still generate significant demand, whether the economy is growing or starting to struggle. Furthermore, since the industry is regulated by governments, Emera and its utility stock peers can often easily predict their future revenue, cash flow and earnings.

That means not only are these companies incredibly reliable and stocks you can easily have confidence owning for the long haul. However, it also makes them the perfect dividend stock, as they consistently aim to increase their dividends annually while ensuring they’re investing a portion of the profits back into the business to help generate future dividend increases.

And with Emera’s slower dividend growth in recent years helping to lower its payout ratio and make its already ultra-safe 4.3% dividend yield even more sustainable, it’s easily one of the best stocks that passive income seekers can buy now.

A top TSX retail stock

It’s not often that retail stocks pay a significant dividend, but Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) isn’t like many businesses. Most retail stocks pay no dividend at all, or offer a yield of less than 1%, but Canadian Tire currently offers a yield of more than 4.2%, and on top of that, it offers attractive long-term dividend growth.

Canadian Tire is one of the best stocks to buy, not just in the retail space but across the entire TSX.

It has one of the best-known brands, has demonstrated for years its ability to grow both organically and by acquisition, and continues to offer an attractive dividend, all while consistently expanding its operations.

It’s proven for years that it can consistently drive sales growth, both thanks to its well-known retail banners as well as its ultra-popular loyalty program and ecommerce platform, making it a stock you can have confidence buying and holding for years.

Plus, right now, Canadian Tire’s forward yield of 4.2% is higher than its five-year average forward yield of 3.9%.

Therefore, while it trades at a discount and offers compelling dividend-growth potential over the long haul, it’s easily one of the best stocks that passive-income investors can buy now.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Canada for November

| Daniel Da Costa

These two companies are the most reliable high-yielding dividend stocks on the TSX in the current environment.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Invest $5,000 wisely in dividend stars like TD Bank, Enbridge, Granite REIT, and TELUS stock for yields up to 9.2%…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top dividend stocks are some of the best long-term investments you can buy in this environment with $200.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income Investors: 3 Stocks With a +5% Monthly Payout

| Robin Brown

Most stocks pay quarterly. Here are three monthly income payers for your TFSA.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Crucial Investment Theme in 2026: Income vs. Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Growth is a dominant investment theme in 2026, although some investors might move towards income generation due to inflation risks.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

3 Emerging Canadian AI Companies With Big Potential

| Andrew Button

Kraken Robotics (TSXV:PNG) is an under-the-radar AI play.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Giants to Buy for Decades of Growth and Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

These two impressive dividend growth stocks are some of the best and most reliable companies on the TSX that you…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4.6% Dividend Yield! This Profit Generator Never Quits

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to benefit from a growing dividend payout should consider gaining exposure to blue-chip stocks such as TC Energy.

Read more »