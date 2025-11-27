Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

Two “boring” essentials could quietly power TFSA dividends and steady growth for patient investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Winpak sells essential packaging to food and healthcare, runs with low debt and high margins, and has room to grow dividends over time.
  • Rogers Sugar enjoys steady demand and high barriers, pays a dependable dividend, and is boosting margins through modernization and growth in maple products.
  • Inside a TFSA, these steady payers can deliver reliable income and compounding growth without taxes, supporting long-term returns.

Dividend stars can provide strong returns for any investment portfolio. These combine the power of steady income with long-term compounding in a way that most other stocks can’t match. The companies don’t just pay dividends, but grow them year after year, often through recessions and market volatility. Therefore, your yield on cost rises over time while your investment becomes more valuable.

Dividends also create a built-in return stream that doesn’t depend on stock-price swings, giving investors steady cash flow they can reinvest tax-free inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). So let’s look at two dividend stars that can turn patience into powerful, reliable long-term returns.

WPK

Winpak (TSX:WPK) manufactures high-performance packaging used in food, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, sectors that don’t rise and fall with economic cycles. That steady demand gives the dividend stock incredibly stable cash flow, which supports both its dividend and ongoing reinvestment in advanced manufacturing. The dividend stock also operates with almost no debt, high margins, and a disciplined capital-allocation strategy. That’s a rare trio giving it financial strength through every market environment.

What makes WPK a dividend star with strong future return potential is its mix of defensive fundamentals and meaningful growth runway. The dividend stock keeps expanding its product lines to meet rising demand for sustainable packaging and sterile healthcare materials. Its long-term contracts with major global food and medical brands create customer relationships that competitors struggle to disrupt.

All together, the dividend stock holds pricing power and consistent volume, both of which feed directly into earnings growth. While Winpak’s dividend yield is modest today, its low payout ratio and strong balance sheet give it room to increase distributions over time, especially as revenue climbs. Investors who focus only on high yield might overlook it, but seasoned dividend investors know that dividend stocks like Winpak are exactly the kind of stocks that can quietly deliver strong long-term returns inside a TFSA.

RSI

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) is nothing if not consistent. Sugar is one of the most stable consumer staples on the planet. Demand barely moves regardless of interest rates, recessions, or market volatility. That gives RSI something most companies envy: predictable, recession-proof cash flow. On top of that, Rogers Sugar operates in a market with high barriers to entry, thanks to strict regulations, long-standing supply contracts, and limited domestic competition. This stability allows RSI to maintain a reliable distribution, supported by steady earnings from both its sugar and maple products divisions.

Where RSI becomes a star for strong future returns is the combination of its dependable yield and long-term operational tailwinds. The dividend stock has been investing in modernization, automation, and capacity upgrades that should lift margins over time. It also benefits from stable contracts with major food manufacturers, allowing revenue to grow steadily even in tougher environments. While sugar demand is steady, the dividend stock’s maple segment continues to expand into export markets, adding another layer of long-term growth beyond traditional consumer staples.

With a sustainable payout ratio, strong cash generation, and defensive business model, RSI’s dividend is well-supported. Furthermore, any improvement in margins or production efficiency flows directly into higher profitability. Investors chasing flashy growth often overlook Rogers Sugar, but that’s exactly why it’s attractive now. It’s a reliable, income-rich stock trading at reasonable value, built around essentials, and positioned to deliver slow, steady, compounding returns that shine inside a TFSA.

Bottom line

Seasoned investors know that high yields don’t necessarily mean large gains. Slow and steady wins the race after all. In fact, even now a $7,000 investment could bring in major earnings through dividends alone!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WPK$44.12158$0.20$31.60Quarterly$6,974.96
RSI$6.471081$0.36$389.16Quarterly$6,998.07

That’s why when it comes to looking for dividend stars, don’t ignore the boring companies providing those essentials. Those boring dividend stocks can turn into exciting returns.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Private Equity Stocks That Pay Decent Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two unique TSX stocks deliver quasi-private equity exposure.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Daniel Da Costa

These top dividend growth stocks Canadian companies that you won’t want to miss the chance to buy on the dip.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Likely to Benefit From Canada’s $1 Trillion Pro-Growth Budget

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two pro-growth industrial stocks align perfectly with the government's $1 trillion initiative.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

The 7.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout and a forward yield of 7.6% in…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 65 for Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are your TFSA and RRSP pulling their weight at 65? Here’s how to turn average balances into steady, tax-efficient income…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Stop waiting to get paid. These 3 TSX monthly dividend stocks align with your bills by delivering reliable dividends every…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn Ultimate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you feeling the holiday squeeze? See how a TFSA and one dependable dividend stock can build tax-free income and…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Stocks For $1,500 Yearly Tax-Free Income

| Robin Brown

Want to get a tax-free cash boost? Here's how you can earn $1,500 in dividends every year inside your TFSA.

Read more »