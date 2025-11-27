Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks to Hold in Retirement and Beyond

TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks to Hold in Retirement and Beyond

Two dividend powerhouses could turn your TFSA into a compounding machine with tax-free income and long-term growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A TFSA shelters all gains and income, so early, steady investing lets compounding build retirement and generational wealth tax-free.
  • Brookfield Renewable Partners offers contracted, inflation-linked cash flows, a strong yield, and 5%–9% distribution growth targets, with policy and decarbonization tailwinds.
  • Fairfax Financial compounds via profitable underwriting and disciplined investing, growing book value and dividends, and benefiting whether rates rise or fall.

When you’re hunting for true Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) riches, the key is to focus on investments that grow both income and capital without triggering taxes along the way. The TFSA shields you from every dollar of tax. Therefore, the earlier you can fill it with solid investments, the more powerful the compounding becomes. This sets you up not just for retirement income, but for generational wealth that can outlive you. So let’s look at two dividend stocks to get you there.

BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN) is a global portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, and increasingly energy-storage assets, most of which are supported by long-term, inflation-linked contracts. That means predictable cash flow year after year, regardless of market cycles, interest-rate moves, or commodity swings. In 2025, Brookfield secured billions in new capital commitments, including major U.S. government-backed incentives tied to the Inflation Reduction Act. This accelerated development pipelines and lowered financing risk. At the same time, its funds from operations (FFO) continued to rise on the back of strong North American hydro results, new project commissioning, and accretive acquisitions.

The real TFSA magic comes from Brookfield’s long-term return profile. Management targets 12% to 15% annual total returns, including 5% to 9% annual distribution growth. Historically, it has delivered close to that target. The current yield sits comfortably above that of many utilities, and the payout is supported by a diversified cash-flow base and strong coverage ratios.

Furthermore, because BEP.UN reinvests heavily into new renewable assets, every rate cut, every government energy incentive, and every corporate decarbonization mandate becomes a tailwind for the next decade. Holding BEP.UN in a TFSA allows all of that compounding to stay tax-free, turning even modest monthly contributions into significant retirement-level wealth.

FFH

Fairfax Financial (TSX: FFH) follows the same philosophy that made Berkshire Hathaway famous: conservative insurance underwriting paired with disciplined, long-horizon investing. The insurance operations provide a steady stream of capital generated from premiums that Fairfax can invest long before it ever has to pay out claims.

In 2025, Fairfax continued posting strong underwriting profitability, rising net premiums written, and solid combined ratios across most of its insurance subsidiaries. A profitable insurance engine helps create an ever-larger pool of investable capital, which CEO Prem Watsa allocates into equities, fixed income, private credit, and real-asset deals. Over the past decade, that strategy has delivered outsized book-value growth, one of the most important long-term compounding metrics for insurance conglomerates.

What really makes FFH a “retirement-and-beyond” stock is its blend of safety, consistency, and sheer compounding force. While FFH doesn’t rely on flashy marketing or hype cycles, the company quietly grows book value per share, increases its dividend, and expands its investment footprint into sectors positioned for long-term secular gains. In recent years, Fairfax has benefited from higher interest rates through stronger investment income. Yet it’s equally well-positioned if rates fall because its underwriting discipline gives it a cushion in any macro environment.

Bottom line

If you’re an investor looking for stocks to tuck away in a TFSA and watch grow, these are the pair for you. Both provide a substantial income from returns and dividends, while also offering a huge runway for growth. So if you’re looking for income that survives and indeed thrives in retirement and beyond, add these two to your watchlist.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Pizza Lovers: This TSX Royalty Trust Pays a 6% Yield With Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't buy a pizza franchise – this TSX royalty trust is available in any brokerage account and pays monthly.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are all high-quality companies, making them some of the best to buy now for your TFSA.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) might be one of the stock dividend powerhouses to load up on while the yield is above 9%.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Air Canada's stock appears cheap, the airliner is facing many headwinds, such as rising costs and macroeconomic risks.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Kay Ng

Investors with a high-risk tolerance should take a serious look at goeasy now that it trades at a steep discount.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” Canadian tech name is quietly turning into an AI-and-data cash machine, and it pays you a growing dividend…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Dividends, Growth, or Value? You Don’t Have to Choose With These Top Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three Canadian stocks that appear to provide it all for long-term investors seeking portfolio stability right now.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks offer attractive buying opportunities due to their healthy cash flows, healthy growth prospects, and high…

Read more »