TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks to Hold in Retirement and Beyond

When you’re hunting for true Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) riches, the key is to focus on investments that grow both income and capital without triggering taxes along the way. The TFSA shields you from every dollar of tax. Therefore, the earlier you can fill it with solid investments, the more powerful the compounding becomes. This sets you up not just for retirement income, but for generational wealth that can outlive you. So let’s look at two dividend stocks to get you there.

BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN) is a global portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, and increasingly energy-storage assets, most of which are supported by long-term, inflation-linked contracts. That means predictable cash flow year after year, regardless of market cycles, interest-rate moves, or commodity swings. In 2025, Brookfield secured billions in new capital commitments, including major U.S. government-backed incentives tied to the Inflation Reduction Act. This accelerated development pipelines and lowered financing risk. At the same time, its funds from operations (FFO) continued to rise on the back of strong North American hydro results, new project commissioning, and accretive acquisitions.

The real TFSA magic comes from Brookfield’s long-term return profile. Management targets 12% to 15% annual total returns, including 5% to 9% annual distribution growth. Historically, it has delivered close to that target. The current yield sits comfortably above that of many utilities, and the payout is supported by a diversified cash-flow base and strong coverage ratios.

Furthermore, because BEP.UN reinvests heavily into new renewable assets, every rate cut, every government energy incentive, and every corporate decarbonization mandate becomes a tailwind for the next decade. Holding BEP.UN in a TFSA allows all of that compounding to stay tax-free, turning even modest monthly contributions into significant retirement-level wealth.

FFH

Fairfax Financial (TSX: FFH) follows the same philosophy that made Berkshire Hathaway famous: conservative insurance underwriting paired with disciplined, long-horizon investing. The insurance operations provide a steady stream of capital generated from premiums that Fairfax can invest long before it ever has to pay out claims.

In 2025, Fairfax continued posting strong underwriting profitability, rising net premiums written, and solid combined ratios across most of its insurance subsidiaries. A profitable insurance engine helps create an ever-larger pool of investable capital, which CEO Prem Watsa allocates into equities, fixed income, private credit, and real-asset deals. Over the past decade, that strategy has delivered outsized book-value growth, one of the most important long-term compounding metrics for insurance conglomerates.

What really makes FFH a “retirement-and-beyond” stock is its blend of safety, consistency, and sheer compounding force. While FFH doesn’t rely on flashy marketing or hype cycles, the company quietly grows book value per share, increases its dividend, and expands its investment footprint into sectors positioned for long-term secular gains. In recent years, Fairfax has benefited from higher interest rates through stronger investment income. Yet it’s equally well-positioned if rates fall because its underwriting discipline gives it a cushion in any macro environment.

Bottom line

If you’re an investor looking for stocks to tuck away in a TFSA and watch grow, these are the pair for you. Both provide a substantial income from returns and dividends, while also offering a huge runway for growth. So if you’re looking for income that survives and indeed thrives in retirement and beyond, add these two to your watchlist.