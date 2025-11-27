Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Gold Funds for Canadian Investors

The Best Gold Funds for Canadian Investors

I like this CEF and ETF better than bullion for gold price exposure.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Dog smiles with a big gold necklace

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Physical gold is inconvenient and expensive to store, while gold funds are liquid and eligible for registered accounts.
  • PHYS CEF offers fully allocated gold with potential discounts to NAV and lower fees.
  • CGL ETF provides CAD-hedged exposure with predictable ETF pricing and simple trading.

So you went to Costco, bought a shiny gold bar, and now you’re standing in your kitchen wondering what to do with it. Dig a hole in the backyard and bury it? Probably not. Rent a safety deposit box? Now your gold is sitting in someone else’s vault and you’re paying for the privilege. Physical gold looks simple, but storage is inconvenient and adds ongoing costs.

Gold funds avoid all of that. They’re liquid, easy to buy or sell, and eligible for registered accounts like the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), and First Home Savings Account (FHSA). You can choose between an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or a closed-end fund (CEF). Here are two I like.

Gold CEF

The Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSX:PHYS) is one of the most widely used gold CEFs in Canada. It launched in February 2010 and works differently from a gold ETF, despite often being mistaken for one.

As a CEF, its units trade independently of the net asset value (NAV) of the gold it holds. Units can trade at a premium when buying demand is high or at a discount when selling pressure dominates. As of mid-November, the trust trades at a –2% discount, meaning you can buy its gold exposure slightly below intrinsic value.

This premium/discount behaviour exists because CEFs do not use the in-kind creation and redemption mechanism that keeps ETF prices aligned with NAV. Even so, the trust remains massive, with about $15.2 billion in gold.

It holds roughly 3,736,085 ounces of fully allocated, unencumbered London Good Delivery bars stored at the Royal Canadian Mint. Fully allocated means each bar is individually identified, segregated, and not loaned out or used as collateral. The Mint provides custody, and holdings are audited by KPMG, a Big Four firm. With 480,371,393 units outstanding, each unit represents about 0.0078 ounces of gold.

The management expense ratio (MER) is 0.39%, equal to $39 of fee drag per $10,000 invested annually. Just remember that unit prices may deviate from NAV for long periods.

Gold ETF

The iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSX:CGL) is the cleaner, simpler option. It holds physical gold for investors, but unlike a CEF, its unit price stays tightly aligned with NAV thanks to the ETF creation and redemption process.

It is CAD-hedged, which reduces the impact of USD/CAD currency swings. That keeps returns closer to the underlying gold price in CAD without additional volatility from foreign exchange rates.

This ETF holds about 370,210.24 ounces of gold with 67,250,000 units outstanding, meaning each unit represents roughly 0.0055 ounces. Total assets sit near $2.1 billion. The MER is 0.55%, or $55 per $10,000 invested each year.

CGL pays no dividends and is eligible for TFSA, RRSP, and FHSA accounts. It trades with tight bid-ask spreads and avoids the premium/discount issues seen in CEFs.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Ultimate Mining Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

This mining stock is going through a rally right now, and it might be the perfect time to dive into…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 of the Best Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Buy these two TSX gold stocks instead of gold bullion to leverage rising gold prices without losing the liquidity of…

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 of the Best Silver Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold’s stealing the spotlight, but silver’s industrial demand could make Wheaton and Aya the under‑the‑radar winners of the next precious‑metals…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling BlackBerry Stock and Picking Up This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaires are losing patience with BlackBerry and shifting to a cash-generating gold miner. Here’s what that says about where value…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why the Canadian Mining Sector Is Still Going Like Gangbusters

| Demetris Afxentiou

The Canadian mining sector is full of great investment options. Here are two to consider this month that offer long-term…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

Prediction: This Canadian Mining Stock Will Outperform the TSX

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is a great miner that's corrected and is worth stashing away long term.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 of the Best Gold ETFs to Buy Now

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These ETFs are a more liquid and affordable way to invest in gold versus bullion.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy as Gold Hits Record Highs

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how to gain exposure to the price of gold and buy some of the top stocks in the industry…

Read more »