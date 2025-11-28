Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

Let’s dive into two TSX stocks I view as no-brainer picks for long-term investors looking to put their next $1,000 to work in long-term holdings.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Manulife Financial is highlighted as a strong long-term investment due to its reasonable valuation and reliable dividend yield, making it a "no-brainer" choice for risk-tolerant investors.
  • Shopify, despite its volatility, is seen as a promising growth opportunity, benefiting from robust e-commerce growth trends and technological infrastructure support, appealing to those comfortable with higher risk.

Investors who are looking to put their next $1,000 to work have plenty of options to choose from right now. Of course, the stock market is a great place for investors to consider putting capital to work long-term. Equities have shown higher returns over the very long haul, and provide inflation protection for those looking to increase their standard of living over time and have an enjoyable retirement.

That said, given where interest rates are right now, there are plenty of other options to consider in the fixed-income world. Whether we’re talking about bonds or other alternative assets, it’s true that there are now some viable alternatives out there in the market.

That said, for those investing for retirement or other long-term goals, finding the right dividend stocks that fit one’s personal risk tolerance and return goals can be a meaningful tool to be utilized.

Here are two top TSX stocks I’d put in the “no-brainer” bucket for those looking to invest right now.

Manulife Financial

Regardless of your personal feelings about where the market may be headed over the near term (say, one year or less), over the long term, insurance companies have been a solid long-term bet. Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is one such company I’ve continued to pound the table on in recent years, and that’s turned out to be a solid call.

Now, much of my previous bullish call on Manulife had to do with the fact that this stock has been inherently undervalued for some time. While some of that valuation discrepancy has gone away, MFC stock still trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of just 15 times earnings.

Compared to where the market is trading today, that seems like a very reasonable multiple for a company still in growth mode (and which carries a 3.7% dividend yield).

Shopify

Moving to the other end of the risk/reward spectrum, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has certainly been a much more volatile name than Manulife in recent months and years, as the chart below shows.

That said, I’d argue that this volatility is probably warranted, given Shopify’s higher growth rate and its ability to either blow out earnings (or greatly disappoint the market).

I think long-term investors can take comfort in the fact that Shopify has some very robust underlying growth catalysts supporting its valuation. Over the long term, I think that e-commerce sales will make up a greater and greater percentage of the overall market, with Shopify providing the key technological infrastructure to support this movement.

If you’re in this camp, I think Shopify still makes sense to add, even at current levels. I’d like to see a bit more of a pullback personally before pulling the trigger. But this is a company I think can easily make new all-time highs over time, and continue to grow in a way few other TSX growth stocks can.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Investing

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $900 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

EIT.UN is the perfect one-stop-shop fund for monthly income in a TFSA.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

The 7.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Decisive Dividend is a Canadian stock that offers you a monthly dividend payout and an attractive yield of 7.6%.

Read more »

tsx today
Investing

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 28

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX looks to build on its five-day rally, with early commodity gains and key economic data likely to guide…

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Celestica Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After a 250% surge, is Celestica’s AI-fueled run already priced in, or just getting started?

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian AI Stocks to Watch in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian AI stocks should blossom next year due to the increased adoption of artificial intelligence.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 47% from all-time highs, Propel Holdings is a top TSX stock that you should hold in a TFSA right…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Investing

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and another great dividend stock that's worth holding in your TFSA for life.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Silver Funds for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

CEFs and ETFs can provide more liquid and affordable exposure to silver prices than physical bars.

Read more »